Arcade1Up The Simpsons Arcade Machine pre-order guide Here's how you can secure Arcade1Up's new Simpsons cabinet.

Arcade1Up is a leading name in the arcade world, manufacturing cabinets that cover a wide variety of properties and genres. The company’s latest offering is The Simpsons Arcade Machine, which includes The Simpsons Arcade Game as well as a brand new title set in Springfield. Fans are eager for their chance to secure a cab, so here’s how you can pre-order Arcade1Up’s The Simpsons Arcade Machine.

The Simpsons Arcade Machine can be pre-ordered now from the Arcade1Up website. The cabinet costs $699 USD, and is currently estimated to ship in the late fall window. The cabinet is light blue, and features classic artwork of the Simpson family. The bundle also features a riser, light-up marquee, stool, and tin wall sign. WiFi is enabled at no extra cost or required subscription.

Although the cabinet isn’t set to ship for months, let it be known that buyers will be charged as soon as they confirm their order. In addition to purchasing from Arcade1Up themselves, The Simpsons Arcade Machine is also available at the following retailers:

Those that purchase the cabinet will be able to enjoy the beloved The Simpsons Arcade Game, which first released back in 1991. What’s really interesting, is that the cabinet will include a second, brand new Simpsons game. There’s little information on what this game will be, but an official reveal is set for the coming months.

Arcade1Up’s The Simpsons Arcade Machine is available now for pre-order and will begin shipping in the late fall 2021 window. To keep up with all of the latest products from Arcade1Up, you’re already in the right place with Shacknews.