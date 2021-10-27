New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

More Warner Bros. Multiversus roster and gameplay details supposedly leaked

Streamer Hungrybox has revealed new details about the rumored WB platform fighter.
Donovan Erskine
Earlier this week, we caught wind of rumors suggesting that Warner Bros. was working on a platform fighting game that would feature various characters from its different properties. These rumors were then corroborated by a well-known industry insider. Now, a content creator has revealed additional supposed details about the game, including images, as well as its title - Warner Bros. Multiversus.

The new leaked details for WB’s fighting game came by way of content creator Hungrybox, who claims to have several internal sources that are all sharing similar information about the game. Leaked details state that the game will be free-to-play, and will include cross-platform functionality. Most interestingly, Hungrybox provided this screenshot of what is said to be the game’s character select screen.

We see several characters that were named in the original leak, including Shaggy, Gandalf, and Batman. There’s new faces as well, including Adventure Time’s Finn and Jake. The image seems to indicate that there will be levels, and that each character will be classified by fighter-type. The leaks also stated that there are plans to add characters to the game post-launch as paid DLC, and that one of the first could be NBA superstar LeBron James.

Hungrybox also posted a YouTube video in which he spoke about the leaks, but that video has been blocked due to copyright claims from, you guessed it - Warner Bros. Though we’re yet to get an official announcement, evidence continues to mount, pointing to the likelihood that the game is indeed real.

According to the leaks, the game’s official title will be Warner Bros. Multiversus. Although there has been no official announcement, it's important to remember that some of this information may turn out to not be accurate. Either way, be sure to stick with Shacknews for any potential updates on the game.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

