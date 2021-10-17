New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - October 17, 2021

As Sunday comes to a close, lets reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

A look at Halo Infinite's competitive settings

Halo Infinite is looking good, really good. I've written about it a few times over on Cortex, where I've discussed how it's given me an opportunity to reconnect with old friends and how the new magnum is perfection. And now, the team at 343 Industries has shown off some competitive mode gameplay where we get to see the starting loadout and some of the settings players can expect. Having Battle Rifle starts is such an important setting, as it's really become the go-to weapon in the Halo series. Similarly, having no radar means movement, positioning, and situational awareness is critical. I can't wait to see how it feels once I get my hands on it this December.

Halo 2 has been fixed

While I'm on a bit of a Halo kick, Halo 2 has received another pass on the MCC. This time, a whole lot of graphical fixes have been implemented to restore the experience to what it was back on the OG Xbox. Shadows have been reapplied, the sun is back in the sky, and trees and bushes are now back in the environment. They're small fixes, but ones that definitely improve the visual experience. Halo 2 is still the best one in the series. Hands down.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Of course, it wouldn't be a lovely Sunday without a little bit of sudoku. Simon takes on a fiendish-looking soduku. Make yourself a tea and enjoy the solve!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Mario but with random vertices

I want to see speedrunners attempt runs using this mod. This looks wild.

This sounds like a good video game

It makes me want to play Valheim.

Please follow the rules

Growing facial hair is a privilege.

Language is a funny thing

Cultural idioms are brilliant.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola