2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - September 27, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
3

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Dunkey polls America to see their reaction to the casting of the Mario movie

Can't believe that they cast Al Pacino.

Don't forget about your sudoku

Simon cracks on with another pearler. It's amazing to me that a puzzle can have no numbers and yet be solved.

Is this what the kids like these days?

Fortnite seems to have defined this generation like Minecraft before it.

Halo Infinite is looking sick

That was a great play.

Look at that movement!

I can't wait for some Big Team Battle.

Would you use this controller?

Man, people did not like the Duke. I do. I like it, though.

What is going on here

This is just a mess of information.

He's Mario

Chris Pratt is Mario. This is our reality.

Feel good about this

This should soothe those emotions.

As you wish

What a great film.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. I love this photo of him as he cleans his feet. He likes them clean!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

