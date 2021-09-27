Evening Reading - September 27, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Dunkey polls America to see their reaction to the casting of the Mario movie

Can't believe that they cast Al Pacino.

Don't forget about your sudoku

Simon cracks on with another pearler. It's amazing to me that a puzzle can have no numbers and yet be solved.

Is this what the kids like these days?

Fortnite seems to have defined this generation like Minecraft before it.

Halo Infinite is looking sick

That was a great play.

Halo infinite grapple hook parkour maps pls #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/hU1XAd8EbV — The DOOM Man (@TheDOOMMan2) September 24, 2021

Look at that movement!

I can't wait for some Big Team Battle.

Would you use this controller?

Man, people did not like the Duke. I do. I like it, though.

What is going on here

so glad im a fighting game player wtf is this https://t.co/gpSstl34v6 — luna (@lunanoko) September 25, 2021

This is just a mess of information.

He's Mario

Chris Pratt is Mario. This is our reality.

Feel good about this

Nathan posted this today. Still rollin. pic.twitter.com/KRuTZ2y8JE — Jocelyn (@isawsparx2) September 26, 2021

This should soothe those emotions.

As you wish

34 years ago today a little indie movie I made, The #PrincessBride, premiered in North America and changed my life forever... As You Wish ~ Westley ❤️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/B3FOmXbnpL — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 25, 2021

What a great film.

