Evening Reading - September 27, 2021

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Dunkey polls America to see their reaction to the casting of the Mario movie
Can't believe that they cast Al Pacino.
Don't forget about your sudoku
Simon cracks on with another pearler. It's amazing to me that a puzzle can have no numbers and yet be solved.
Is this what the kids like these days?
September 25, 2021
Fortnite seems to have defined this generation like Minecraft before it.
Halo Infinite is looking sick
September 26, 2021
That was a great play.
Halo infinite grapple hook parkour maps pls #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/hU1XAd8EbV— The DOOM Man (@TheDOOMMan2) September 24, 2021
Look at that movement!
.@HALO IS BACK. the new map is AMAZING. pic.twitter.com/9I2g7wvoat— Andy Cortez (@TheAndyCortez) September 27, 2021
I can't wait for some Big Team Battle.
Would you use this controller?
Get hype #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/wRXwCnajZ2— Original Xbox (@XboxSoftmodKit) September 25, 2021
Man, people did not like the Duke. I do. I like it, though.
What is going on here
so glad im a fighting game player wtf is this https://t.co/gpSstl34v6— luna (@lunanoko) September 25, 2021
This is just a mess of information.
He's Mario
September 27, 2021
Chris Pratt is Mario. This is our reality.
Feel good about this
Nathan posted this today. Still rollin. pic.twitter.com/KRuTZ2y8JE— Jocelyn (@isawsparx2) September 26, 2021
This should soothe those emotions.
As you wish
34 years ago today a little indie movie I made, The #PrincessBride, premiered in North America and changed my life forever... As You Wish ~ Westley ❤️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/B3FOmXbnpL— Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 25, 2021
What a great film.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. I love this photo of him as he cleans his feet. He likes them clean!
