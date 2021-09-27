New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Resident Evil 4 is releasing in October as a Quest 2 VR exclusive

Play the fantastic RE4 from a perspective you've never experienced before.
Sam Chandler
6

Resident Evil 4 remains a lot of players’ favorite Resident Evil experience, and Capcom is ready to deliver another serving of fun. The Resident Evil 4 VR game, which is coming to the Oculus Quest 2 as a VR exclusive, has finally received a release date, and it’s quite soon.

resident evil 4 vr release date
Resident Evil 4 VR is coming to Quest 2 in October.

Announced on September 27, 2021, Resident Evil 4 VR is releasing on October 21, 2021 on Oculus Quest 2. The team at Oculus has released a trailer showcasing some of the intense gameplay players can expect to find within their headsets. This is the first footage players have seen since the team originally showed off some pre-alpha footage during the Resident Evil Showcase earlier this year.

Resident Evil 4 VR is set to include a host of fantastic options. Players can choose between standing and sitting as well as teleportation or room-scale movement. This should allow players to engage in the world in a manner that best suits their preferences. The weapons in the game are now physical objects, meaning you can interact with them and instead of using a menu, you’ll be grabbing them off of your person.

With the success of Half-Life: Alyx and the excellent controls, settings, and physicality included in it, it’s great to see more developers really leaning in to VR experiences. While most players are familiar with Resident Evil 4 from the original perspective, playing it in virtual reality will no doubt make it an entirely new experience.

Resident Evil 4 is set to launch on October 21, 2021 on Oculus Quest 2 as a VR exclusive. This should whet the appetite of those that are hanging out for a RE4 remake, which has been working the rumor mill since the start of 2020. Be sure to read over the Shacknews Resident Evil 4 page for our ongoing coverage of RE4 VR as well as any whisperings we hear of a remake.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 27, 2021 4:00 AM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Resident Evil 4 is releasing in October as a Quest 2 VR exclusive

    • Matt Burris legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 27, 2021 4:21 AM

      That's a big nope from me, dawg. Horror games in VR is doubly terrifying than in pancake mode.

      • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 27, 2021 4:50 AM

        VR horror is the only type (medium?) of horror that manages to consistently scare me these days, it's why I love it!

        • Matt Burris legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 27, 2021 7:13 AM

          My cousin is a big horror fan but find most of it no longer scary for her anymore. When I went over with the Quest 2 and had her try a few horror games, she was terrified. Said it's been a long time since she'd been that scared. She tried FNFVR: Help Wanted and Face Your Fears 2.

          • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            September 27, 2021 7:25 AM

            I'm the same way she is, in. I absolutely love horror movies, but I don't really find many of them particularly scary these days. VR horror experiences and haunted houses still make me jump, though.

      • deathofrats legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 27, 2021 6:53 AM

        RE4 is more an action game than horror. It's really fun in VR

