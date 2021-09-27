Resident Evil 4 is releasing in October as a Quest 2 VR exclusive Play the fantastic RE4 from a perspective you've never experienced before.

Resident Evil 4 remains a lot of players’ favorite Resident Evil experience, and Capcom is ready to deliver another serving of fun. The Resident Evil 4 VR game, which is coming to the Oculus Quest 2 as a VR exclusive, has finally received a release date, and it’s quite soon.

Resident Evil 4 VR is coming to Quest 2 in October.

Announced on September 27, 2021, Resident Evil 4 VR is releasing on October 21, 2021 on Oculus Quest 2. The team at Oculus has released a trailer showcasing some of the intense gameplay players can expect to find within their headsets. This is the first footage players have seen since the team originally showed off some pre-alpha footage during the Resident Evil Showcase earlier this year.

Resident Evil 4 VR is set to include a host of fantastic options. Players can choose between standing and sitting as well as teleportation or room-scale movement. This should allow players to engage in the world in a manner that best suits their preferences. The weapons in the game are now physical objects, meaning you can interact with them and instead of using a menu, you’ll be grabbing them off of your person.

With the success of Half-Life: Alyx and the excellent controls, settings, and physicality included in it, it’s great to see more developers really leaning in to VR experiences. While most players are familiar with Resident Evil 4 from the original perspective, playing it in virtual reality will no doubt make it an entirely new experience.

Resident Evil 4 is set to launch on October 21, 2021 on Oculus Quest 2 as a VR exclusive. This should whet the appetite of those that are hanging out for a RE4 remake, which has been working the rumor mill since the start of 2020. Be sure to read over the Shacknews Resident Evil 4 page for our ongoing coverage of RE4 VR as well as any whisperings we hear of a remake.