New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Resident Evil 4 remake rumored to be coming in 2022

It would appear that Capcom could be gearing up to work on a remake of Resident Evil 4, and it could be coming as soon as 2022.
TJ Denzer
1

With Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes behind it, it looks like Capcom is turning its attention to Resident Evil 4 for its next remake project. Though other games are on the way, rumors going around point to the possibility that Capcom might be planning a 2022 release of a remade Resident Evil 4 under the direction of Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5 veterans, as well as studio M-Two, composed of various PlatinumGames devs.

These rumors about Resident Evil 4 as Capcom’s next Resident Evil remake came about in a report from Video Games Chronicle on April 12, 2020. According to the report, Resident Evil 4 is in the works at Capcom in collaboration with the aforementioned M-Two studio founded by former PlatinumGames lead Tatsuya Minami. Minami and M-Two will reportedly be aided by developers who worked on Resident Evil 2 remake and Devil May Cry 5, with a target window of 2022 being supposedly set for Resident Evil 4 remake’s launch.

Resident Evil 4 set a new standard in its design which has served as the foundation of even new Resident Evil titles.
Resident Evil 4 set a new standard in its design which has served as the foundation of even new Resident Evil titles.

This rumor comes on top of the fact that Resident Evil 3 remake passed over two million physical and digital copies sold in its first week of release. That is to say, the remake game is still going well for Capcom and Resident Evil 4 is one of the most popular entries in the entire franchise, having revolutionized the game’s systems and built a new era by which even new Resident Evil games still reference in their mechanics. In a lot of ways, it makes sense that Capcom might be heading straight for Resident Evil 4, despite fan desire for remakes on earlier games like Resident Evil: Code Veronica and Dino Crisis as well.

Even so, it also comes on top of the fact that Capcom is also apparently pretty far into work on a Resident Evil 8, which may be coming in 2021. If such is the case and all rumors are true, then it’s going to continue to be another few years of constant (and hopefully quality) survival horror action in the Resident Evil franchise.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola