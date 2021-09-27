First image of The Last of Us HBO series revealed HBO and Naughty Dog have given us our first look at Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us series.

In the universe of The Last of Us, September 26 is recognized as Outbreak Day, the day in which the spreading infection reached a critical level. In the real world, we recognize it as The Last of Us Day, where developer Naughty Dog and the community celebrates the franchise. It’s often where we get news on what’s next for The Last of Us, and this year was no exception. Naughty Dog and HBO have revealed the very first photo from the set of upcoming The Last of Us live-action series.

Naughty Dog shared the first image from The Last of Us TV show on its social media this past weekend. Captioned “look for the light,” the image gives us our first look at Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as Joel. The shot is taken from behind, with the duo looking out over a grassy plain, with the wreckage from a plane crash sitting atop a hill. We see Ellie wearing a backpack similar to the one she carries in the games, even featuring the gold shield wings pin. Joel is wearing a jean jacket and brown bookbag, identical to his look from the first game. It’s also worth noting that he’s carrying what appears to be the brown jacket that he wears prominently in The Last of Us Part 2.

Actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey also shared the image, with the respective captions of “I got you, baby girl,” and “Day and night, all we do is survive.” The images also confirm that production on the show has begun and that it’s currently shooting.

HBO’s The Last of Us series is currently expected to air in 2022. The new image gives us our first look at Joel and Ellie, but we’ll have to wait a while longer to see the other confirmed members of the cast.