Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Xbox release date set for October The arrival of Disco Elysium - The Final Cut on Xbox on the same day as Nintendo Switch will cover the enhanced version's launch on all major platforms.

Disco Elysium is among one of the funkiest and most interesting RPGs that have come out in the last few years. The game was a recipient of several awards and plenty of recognition across fans and critics for its interesting narrative, art style, gameplay, and music, to name a few. Disco Elysium - The Final Cut adds a great deal of expanded content and upgrades to an already good game, but it hasn’t been available on every platform - only PC and PlayStation for the longest time. We already got a release date for Nintendo Switch at long last and now Disco Elysium - The Final Cut finally has a date on Xbox as well.

Developer ZA/UM announced the official release date of Disco Elysium - The Final Cut for Xbox consoles on the Disco Elysium Twitter on September 27, 2021. According to the announcement, the expanded game will come out on October 12, 2021, for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, the exact same day that it will be coming to Nintendo Switch.

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut launches digitally on Xbox October 12th. Physical Edition arrives November 9th. Kim is waiting. https://t.co/qLcPIR8qmx pic.twitter.com/RkqtjDuYSH — Disco Elysium - The Final Cut (@discoelysium) September 27, 2021

What more can we say about how good Disco Elysium is? The game earned extremely high marks and praise in our Shacknews review. That wasn’t all. It would go on to win the Shacknews Year of the Games 2019 Best PC Game and Best Narrative, as well as landing on our Top 10 overall games and Top 10 indie games lists. It’s been much beloved throughout the gaming landscape as well and The Final Cut is, by all accounts, just more of a fantastically good thing.

With the October date set for Disco Elysium - The Final Cut on Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles, you can look forward to playing the game on whatever popular platform suits you best. Stay tuned for more updates and details here at Shacknews.