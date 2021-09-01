New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 1, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Solvers are of a different breed, but can they compete with the legendary setters?

They really need to consider their little faces

Don't look so cute if you don't want to be smooched!

Come and have a seat

Sitting should be a challenge, apparently.

King of the Hill screens

This is a pretty great episode. If I remember correctly, Luanne's father appears on the scene and gets Lucky in trouble.

Cables are a mystery

How does electricity work?

Bloodborne graphic novel

Give me more of this. I might have to see about acquiring some Bloodborne reading material.

An important thread about the Dead Space remake

This game is going to be so dang good.

Underwater train station

I now fully understand why these stations are always flooded in post-apocalypse games.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

This is an iconic Rad sleeping position. He loves to have his face pressed into a blanket or something soft when he's fast asleep.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola