Evening Reading - September 1, 2021

- Sonic Colors: Ultimate review: Fresh hues
- Far Cry 6 hands-on preview: Freedom by force
- Lost in Random hands-on preview: Rolling the dice
- Apple to allow app devs to link to external payment sites next year
- Tesla Roadster release delayed to 2023 amid ongoing supply shortages
- Twitter Safety Mode enters beta to 'autoblock spammy or abusive replies'
- Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series X may miss 2021 release window
- Final Fantasy 13 headlines early September 2021 Xbox Game Pass arrivals
- Nintendo (NTDOY) bought back $652 million of their stock in August
Your daily dose of sudoku
Solvers are of a different breed, but can they compete with the legendary setters?
They really need to consider their little faces
if cats did not want to get kissed on their little heads, then maybe they should not have such little heads, did they ever think about that— Kyle Gaddo (@kylegaddo) August 30, 2021
Don't look so cute if you don't want to be smooched!
Come and have a seat
Hey guys welcome to my house have a normal seat pic.twitter.com/siOLD2Gph2— watching grave of the fireflies at 144hz (@Papapishu) September 1, 2021
Sitting should be a challenge, apparently.
King of the Hill screens
September 1, 2021
This is a pretty great episode. If I remember correctly, Luanne's father appears on the scene and gets Lucky in trouble.
Cables are a mystery
the fact that i can charge my work laptop with my nintendo switch charger feels suspicious to me like a glitch in the simulation but it’s probably just me not knowing anything about wires or cords or like generally how things work— stuart fiddle (@stuartfiddle) September 1, 2021
How does electricity work?
Bloodborne graphic novel
BLOODBORNE /Titan/ pic.twitter.com/FbqKlcXDDO— Piotr Kowalski (@KowalskiPiotr) August 31, 2021
Give me more of this. I might have to see about acquiring some Bloodborne reading material.
An important thread about the Dead Space remake
The Dead Space livestream just ended with @MotiveStudio showing off very very early versions of the game and some comparison shots of the new levels of detail compared to the 2008 game. pic.twitter.com/LpbCf5Kql2— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 31, 2021
This game is going to be so dang good.
Underwater train station
Waterfall down the stairs at 145th Street station, 1 Train, in #Manhattan, #NYC. Flash #flood warnings are in effect until 11:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/pIvwWpQF1t— NTD News (@news_ntd) September 2, 2021
I now fully understand why these stations are always flooded in post-apocalypse games.
