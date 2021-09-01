Evening Reading - September 1, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Solvers are of a different breed, but can they compete with the legendary setters?

They really need to consider their little faces

if cats did not want to get kissed on their little heads, then maybe they should not have such little heads, did they ever think about that — Kyle Gaddo (@kylegaddo) August 30, 2021

Don't look so cute if you don't want to be smooched!

Come and have a seat

Hey guys welcome to my house have a normal seat pic.twitter.com/siOLD2Gph2 — watching grave of the fireflies at 144hz (@Papapishu) September 1, 2021

Sitting should be a challenge, apparently.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/NVmCFeZLXW — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) September 1, 2021

This is a pretty great episode. If I remember correctly, Luanne's father appears on the scene and gets Lucky in trouble.

Cables are a mystery

the fact that i can charge my work laptop with my nintendo switch charger feels suspicious to me like a glitch in the simulation but it’s probably just me not knowing anything about wires or cords or like generally how things work — stuart fiddle (@stuartfiddle) September 1, 2021

How does electricity work?

Bloodborne graphic novel

Give me more of this. I might have to see about acquiring some Bloodborne reading material.

An important thread about the Dead Space remake

The Dead Space livestream just ended with @MotiveStudio showing off very very early versions of the game and some comparison shots of the new levels of detail compared to the 2008 game. pic.twitter.com/LpbCf5Kql2 — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 31, 2021

This game is going to be so dang good.

Underwater train station

Waterfall down the stairs at 145th Street station, 1 Train, in #Manhattan, #NYC. Flash #flood warnings are in effect until 11:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/pIvwWpQF1t — NTD News (@news_ntd) September 2, 2021

I now fully understand why these stations are always flooded in post-apocalypse games.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

This is an iconic Rad sleeping position. He loves to have his face pressed into a blanket or something soft when he's fast asleep.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.