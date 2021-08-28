New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - August 28, 2021

It's Saturday night in America, which seems like a fine time for Weekend Discussion.
Aardvark the Forgetful Editor
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Good kitty!

Cats are pretty swell.

My body is ready

How about you?

Cavs trade Larry Nance Jr.

Larry penned a great letter to his hometown.

Flash mobs are pretty wack

But this video is neato.

Meanwhile in Florida...

Glad they don't let aardvarks fly on domestic flights.

Watch your back, Bart

Barts will be ended.

Dogs drive hard bargains

Woof!

Buny

Really makes you think.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for August 28, 2021. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Shacknews CEO Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

