Weekend Discussion - August 28, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Good kitty!

Cats are pretty swell.

My body is ready

How about you?

Cavs trade Larry Nance Jr.

I didn’t feel a simple Instagram or Twitter post could fully capture the things I wanted to say…. I penned an open letter to better share my feelings here. Take a read https://t.co/Z8au9yPX5J — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) August 28, 2021

Larry penned a great letter to his hometown.

Flash mobs are pretty wack

The Cinderella flash mob but they’re dancing to the song from Annihilation pic.twitter.com/ILCMBT6eSb — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) August 28, 2021

But this video is neato.

Meanwhile in Florida...

Glad they don't let aardvarks fly on domestic flights.

Watch your back, Bart

If your name is Bart, this is your warning to start running, my shift starts at 3 pic.twitter.com/z9vm0AfGuC — 𝗝𝗮𝘆𝗼𝗵𝗸𝗮𝘆🎏 (@Imjayohkay) August 28, 2021

Barts will be ended.

Dogs drive hard bargains

the dog was not happy with the deal and had to add one more apple pic.twitter.com/f1NByYEBAF — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) August 28, 2021

Woof!

Buny

have u considered. the science. behind. buny pic.twitter.com/DNVGcwlaCy — Adelaide, Bunny Witch of the Wild (@buniwabbit) August 28, 2021

Really makes you think.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for August 28, 2021. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Shacknews CEO Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.