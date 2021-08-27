Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 27: Destiny 2 and a lot more

It's been a big week for Destiny 2 players. There's now a clearer picture of what's coming in that game's future, so now's a pretty good time to jump in. If you haven't invested in Destiny 2's past content, now's your chance to catch up. The Destiny 2 Legendary Edition is on sale across a handful of retailers with Green Man Gaming offering the best individual deal.

Elsewhere, the Humble Store's End of Summer Sale has expanded and now includes games like Hitman 3 and the Batman Arkham collection. The GOG.com Games Festival sale continues for another week, giving buyers another chance to grab Cyberpunk 2077, No Man's Sky, Disco Elysium, and other major DRM-free titles for cheap. Over on the Epic Games Store, you can grab Saints Row: The Third Remastered for free, which should please everyone, whether you loved or hated the reveal of the new reboot. Plus, this is your last chance to pick up a few lingering deals from last week. That includes the launch discount for Tetris Effect: Connected on Steam, a few leftover deals from Origin, and that amazing Humble Bundle for the Jackbox Games catalog.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Use the promo code PAYDAYSUG21 to save an additional 7% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Heliborne: Enhanced Edition, Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, Flashing Lights: Police Fire EMS, Assassin's Creed Director's Cut Edition, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Assassin's Creed Revelations, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, Blacksad: Under the Skin, Warhammer: End Times Vermintide, Seven Enhanced Edition, Thief, Shadow Hand, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, Samorost 3, Battle Royale Tycoon, Edna & Harvey: The Breakout Anniversary Edition, Rayman Origins, Paw Paw Paw, AI War 2, and Size Matters. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of August, select between Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Last Oasis, Superliminal, Out of Space, We Need to Go Deeper, Carto, As Far As the Eye, Cepheus Protocol, Drake Hollow, Nowhere Prophet, Blue Fire, and Encodya. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to an $8 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for You Don't Know Jack Vol. 1 XL, You Don't Know Jack Vol. 2, and You Don't Know Jack Vol. 3. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Jackbox Party Packs 3 and 4. Pay $20 or more to also receive The Jackbox Party Packs 5 and 6. Pay more than the average $20.19 for You Don't Know Jack Vol. 4: The Ride, You Don't Know Jack Headrush, You Don't Know Jack Sports, You Don't Know Jack Movies, You Don't Know Jack Television, Fibbage XL, Quiplash, Drawful 2, The Jackbox Party Packs 1 and 2, and a coupon for 40% off of The Jackbox Party Pack 7. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Bridge Constructor Portal. Pay more than the average $9.56 for theHunter: Call of the Wild, Police Stories, and Total Tank Simulator. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tank Mechanic Simulator, Lobotomy Corporation: Monster Management Simulation, and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Aragami. Pay more than the average $10.84 for ECHO, Heat Signature, and Styx: Shards of Darkness. Pay $12 or more to also receive Ghost of a Tale, Hitman GOTY Edition, and Hitman 2 Gold Edition. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.