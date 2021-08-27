Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 27: Destiny 2 and a lot more

It's been a big week for Destiny 2 players. There's now a clearer picture of what's coming in that game's future, so now's a pretty good time to jump in. If you haven't invested in Destiny 2's past content, now's your chance to catch up. The Destiny 2 Legendary Edition is on sale across a handful of retailers with Green Man Gaming offering the best individual deal.
Elsewhere, the Humble Store's End of Summer Sale has expanded and now includes games like Hitman 3 and the Batman Arkham collection. The GOG.com Games Festival sale continues for another week, giving buyers another chance to grab Cyberpunk 2077, No Man's Sky, Disco Elysium, and other major DRM-free titles for cheap. Over on the Epic Games Store, you can grab Saints Row: The Third Remastered for free, which should please everyone, whether you loved or hated the reveal of the new reboot. Plus, this is your last chance to pick up a few lingering deals from last week. That includes the launch discount for Tetris Effect: Connected on Steam, a few leftover deals from Origin, and that amazing Humble Bundle for the Jackbox Games catalog.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - FREE until 9/2
- Automachef - FREE until 9/2
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $32.99 (45% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $15.99 (60% off)
- Operation: Tango - $15.99 (20% off)
Fanatical
Use the promo code PAYDAYSUG21 to save an additional 7% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Heliborne: Enhanced Edition, Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, Flashing Lights: Police Fire EMS, Assassin's Creed Director's Cut Edition, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Assassin's Creed Revelations, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, Blacksad: Under the Skin, Warhammer: End Times Vermintide, Seven Enhanced Edition, Thief, Shadow Hand, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, Samorost 3, Battle Royale Tycoon, Edna & Harvey: The Breakout Anniversary Edition, Rayman Origins, Paw Paw Paw, AI War 2, and Size Matters. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration [Steam] - $5.09 (83% off)
- Humankind [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $36.79 (54% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $31.28 (79% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove [Steam] - $8.84 (41% off)
Gamersgate
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition - $35.99 (55% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $37.38 (38% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- Maneater [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $42.99 (57% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate Sponsored Bundle [Steam] - $44.14 (48% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $29.69 (51% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $44.99 (55% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $30.83 (79% off)
- Subnautica [Steam] - $16.19 (46% off)
- John Wick Hex [Steam] - $8.29 (59% off)
- Cozy Grove [Steam] - $8.70 (42% off)
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $23.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero - $10.04 (33% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Metro Franchise Bundle - $22.19 (63% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer - $19.79 (34% off)
- CrossCode - $13.99 (30% off)
- Carrion - $12.99 (35% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $3.49 (30% off)
- The Messenger - $7.99 (60% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $6.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $7.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance - $7.99 (20% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $33.60 (58% off)
- Knockout City [Origin] - $10.00 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $10.00 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition [Steam] - $14.79 (58% off)
- Final Fantasy 4 [Steam] - $14.39 (20% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of August, select between Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Last Oasis, Superliminal, Out of Space, We Need to Go Deeper, Carto, As Far As the Eye, Cepheus Protocol, Drake Hollow, Nowhere Prophet, Blue Fire, and Encodya. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to an $8 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for You Don't Know Jack Vol. 1 XL, You Don't Know Jack Vol. 2, and You Don't Know Jack Vol. 3. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Jackbox Party Packs 3 and 4. Pay $20 or more to also receive The Jackbox Party Packs 5 and 6. Pay more than the average $20.19 for You Don't Know Jack Vol. 4: The Ride, You Don't Know Jack Headrush, You Don't Know Jack Sports, You Don't Know Jack Movies, You Don't Know Jack Television, Fibbage XL, Quiplash, Drawful 2, The Jackbox Party Packs 1 and 2, and a coupon for 40% off of The Jackbox Party Pack 7. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Bridge Constructor Portal. Pay more than the average $9.56 for theHunter: Call of the Wild, Police Stories, and Total Tank Simulator. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tank Mechanic Simulator, Lobotomy Corporation: Monster Management Simulation, and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Aragami. Pay more than the average $10.84 for ECHO, Heat Signature, and Styx: Shards of Darkness. Pay $12 or more to also receive Ghost of a Tale, Hitman GOTY Edition, and Hitman 2 Gold Edition. These activate on Steam.
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 [Epic] - $35.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Among Us [Steam] - $3.99 (20% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off0
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $34.98 (42% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Year 6 [UPlay] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $19.97 (33% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $13.99 (80% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.49 (85% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Disc Room [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Carto [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [Steam] - $20.09 (33% off)
- The Humble Store's Summer Sale is underway! Find your sale item by publisher:
Origin
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $39.99 (33% off)
- Knockout City - $9.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $19.99 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Gamescom Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $24.00 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.00 (70% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $10.00 (75% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $60.49 (45% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.50 (75% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Gamescom Sale.
Steam
- Tetris Effect: Connected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition - $4.99 (90% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/29 @ 10AM PT)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE TRIAL until 8/30)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Left 4 Dead 2 - $1.99 (80% off)
- CODE VEIN - $14.99 (75% off)
- SCUM [Steam Early Access] - $17.49 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/30 @ 10AM PT)
- Shenmue 3 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Human Fall Flat - $6.79 (66% off)
- Zero Hour [Steam Early Access] - $7.19 (40% off)
- AUDICA: Rhythm Shooter [VR headset required] - $14.99 (50% off0
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 4 - $14.39 (20% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 27: Destiny 2 and a lot more