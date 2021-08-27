Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 27: PSVR Sale

The best of PlayStation has been available throughout the summer, but now it's time for the PlayStation VR owner to shine. For this weekend, the best of PSVR is on sale. A lot of amazing games are being discounted, including The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Marvel's Iron Man VR, and a lot more. For the non-VR user, the best of PlayStation Indies and some good games for under $20 are still available.
Over with Nintendo, PAC-MAN 99 has been one of the Switch's biggest releases this year. No, it's not on sale. That game is free, you silly person. However, the various DLC packs are on sale and those discounts are pretty rare, so go check that out.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Darksiders 3 - FREE!
- Yooka-Laylee - FREE!
- L.A. Noire - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crysis Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Forza Motorsport 7 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE TO PLAY until 8/30)
- Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition - $7.49 (85% off)
- ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale
- Outlast 2 - $4.49 (85% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Ultimate Edition - $13.74 (75% off)
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ancestors Legacy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Batman: The Telltale Series - $5.99 (60% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.62 (75% off)
- Below - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online [PS5/PS4] - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE TO PLAY until 8/30)
- PlayStation VR Sale (PlayStation VR peripheral required for most titles)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - $27.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR - $19.99 (50% off)
- Five Night at Freddy's: Help Wanted - $14.99 (50% off)
- Creed: Rise to Glory - $11.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 2 VR - $24.99 (50% off)
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona Dancing Endless Night Collection - $16.49 (70% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $14.99 (50% off)
- L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files - $14.99 (50% off)
- Arizona Sunshine - $11.99 (70% off)
- PlayStation VR Worlds - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation VR Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Griftlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Gang Beasts - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Spiritfarer - $17.99 (40% off)
- Haven - $17.49 (30% off)
- Celeste - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Long Dark - $10.49 (65% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $9.99 (50% off)
- Amnesia: Rebirth - $14.99 (50% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.74 (75% off)
- Knights & Bikes - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hyper Light Drifter - $6.99 (65% off)
- Afterparty - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Dreams - $9.99 (50% off)
- God of War - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 - $8.99 (55% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $10.49 (30% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Just Dance 2021 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $17.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Hunter's Arena: Legends [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tennis World Tour 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack - $23.99 (20% off)
- Humble Games Publisher Sale
- A Hat in Time - $14.99 (50% off)
- Forager - $9.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Void Bastards - $14.99 (50% off)
- Aegis Defenders - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wandersong - $4.99 (75% off)
- Carto - $11.99 (40% off)
- Crying Suns - $19.99 (20% off)
- One Step From Eden - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ikenfell - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ring of Pain - $13.99 (30% off)
- Supraland - $13.99 (30% off)
- Wildfire - $10.49 (30% off)
- Wizard of Legend - $6.39 (60% off)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX - $13.99 (30% off)
- Narita Boy - $12.49 (50% off)
- John Wick Hex - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $27.19 (33% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (35% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $9.99 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $12.99 (35% off)
- Telling Lies - $7.99 (60% off)
- Neo Cab - $3.99 (80% off)
