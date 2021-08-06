New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Dump - August 6, 2021

The week is just about over, let's wrap it all up with a nice and healthy dump.
Donovan Erskine
1

Just like that, Friday has rolled around once again and the weekend is upon us. Though this week wasn't nearly as chaotic on the news front as last week, there's no shortage of interesting topics to talk about. So let's do exactly that. It's time for the newest episode of the Shacknews Dump.

On today's Shacknews Dump, we ring in August by discussing the acquisition of Dotemu by Focus Home Interactive, as well as Embracer Group purchasing 3D Realms. We'll also be checking back in with Activision Blizzard and discussing how that situation has evolved over the last week.

Join us as we talk about all the week’s biggest gaming news on the Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. You can also catch the show just below.

Here is the slate of topics being discussed on today’s Shacknews Dump:

A big thank you goes out to everybody that joins us for today's Shacknews Dump, as well as our array of other shows here on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you'd like to show some extra support, consider subscribing to our channel. Amazon Prime members can do so for free every month when they link their Amazon Prime account up to thei Twitch account.

Let's get comfortable and assume the position, it's time for the Shacknews Dump!

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

