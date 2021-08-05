Streets of Rage 4 developer Dotemu acquired by Focus Home Interactive
Publisher Focus Home Interactive has announced its acquisition of developer Dotemu.
Focus Home Interactive is one of the largest publishers in gaming, and it’s now adding a hot developer to its stable. Focus Home Interactive has announced its acquisition of Streets of Rage 4 developer Dotemu.
Developing...
From The Chatty
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Streets of Rage 4 developer Dotemu acquired by Focus Home Interactive