Evening Reading - August 5, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It's sudoko time!

Have you started playing more, or any, sudoko?

A look at Halo's de-scope mechanic

The history of Halo is fantastic, as are the small gameplay designs that make it so unique.

King of the Hill screen

Wait, this isn't KoTH.

Shrek is now older than most parents

Time is cruel.

Never let anyone know you're online

Apparently "normal" people don't reference weird things they see on Twitter. I refuse to believe it.

Some people are incredibly talented

This looks like a scene from some automation game.

Walking at high speeds for hours certainly has an effect

Did you know it's rather common for these athletes to lose control of their bowels? Nice and normal.

Race walking looks so taxing

Pretty sure only one foot can be off the ground at once. How would you even mentally ensure that's taking place? Damn impressive.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. Look at his little paws!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola