Evening Reading - August 5, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Back 4 Blood hands-on preview: Back 4 More
- Orcs Must Die! 3 review: The next generation of tower defense
- Hitman 3 Season of Lust includes Shacknews Featured Contracts
- Pokemon Go players boycott game in protest of the rollback of COVID-19 safety measures
- Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has sold over 6 million copies since launch
- The IRS has seized $1.2 billion worth of cryptocurrencies in FY 2021
- Rocket League Tournaments expand to 2v2 and Extra Modes in Season 4
- Nintendo (NTDOY) announces $900 million share buyback
- Zynga (ZNGA) to acquire mobile dev StarLark & Golf Rival game for $525 million
- Zynga (ZNGA) Q2 2021 earnings results offer weak full-year guidance due to iOS ad-tracking changes
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
It's sudoko time!
Have you started playing more, or any, sudoko?
A look at Halo's de-scope mechanic
The Descope mechanic is such a simple, yet unique part of what makes Halo, Halo.— Alexander (@TheShyway) August 4, 2021
Glad to know it will make a return in Infinite 📈 pic.twitter.com/ll75Li8TaG
The history of Halo is fantastic, as are the small gameplay designs that make it so unique.
King of the Hill screen
August 4, 2021
Wait, this isn't KoTH.
Shrek is now older than most parents
there are children being born whose PARENTS were not alive when Shrek (2001) came out.. Crazy how the years start coming and they simply do not stop coming— eli (@jazz_inmypants) January 5, 2020
Time is cruel.
Never let anyone know you're online
being online is terrible. a co-worker said something horny in a meeting and I said “bonk” and everyone looked at me like I was insane— perpetual meh (@SortaBad) August 5, 2021
Apparently "normal" people don't reference weird things they see on Twitter. I refuse to believe it.
Some people are incredibly talented
Look at the details.— 水江未来 (@MIRAI_MIZUE) August 5, 2021
This is not 3DCG.
This is a hand drawn animation. pic.twitter.com/N24NYG47ZR
This looks like a scene from some automation game.
Walking at high speeds for hours certainly has an effect
“That guy is walking like he has to take a shit…. WAIT A MINUTE” pic.twitter.com/4Dzwbt8yYA— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 5, 2021
Did you know it's rather common for these athletes to lose control of their bowels? Nice and normal.
Race walking looks so taxing
🗣🗣🗣 ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ in the streets of Tokyo pic.twitter.com/QmXxNXcawM— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 5, 2021
Pretty sure only one foot can be off the ground at once. How would you even mentally ensure that's taking place? Damn impressive.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. Look at his little paws!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
