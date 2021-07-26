Listen to the Tesla Q2 2021 earnings conference call here Come and listen to the Tesla Q2 2021 earnings report webcast call with us here at Shacknews.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) continues to be a company that attracts a lot of attention the world over. From its electric vehicles to its solar panels and battery storage, it’s one company that is focusing on renewable energy and other technologies. Interested parties can listen in on the Tesla Q2 2021 earnings report here as the company briefs investors.

Tesla Q2 2021 earnings report conference call

The Tesla Q2 2021 earnings report is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET on Monday, July 26, 2021. The conference call will be a live question and answer webcast that will focus on “the company’s financial and business results outlook”, according to the Investor Relations page. Tune in to the Shacknews Twitch stream below to hear the call.

Before you listen in on the Q2 2021 call, take a moment to read over the Tesla Q1 2021 earnings results and conference call transcript. This ought to give a good indication of the sort of topics discussed in today’s call.

Recently, Tesla revealed its Model S Plaid, one of the quickest production cars ever made. The reveal also showed a Tesla-branded gaming controller which will work nicely with PS5-level tech in the vehicle that is capable of running Cyberpunk 2077 at 60fps.

Elon Musk has also been talking recently about cryptocurrency. Tesla stopped accepting Bitcoin for payments and Musk tweeted that Tesla is aiding Dogecoin cryptocurrency devs. Whether the earnings report includes any mention of the popular cryptocurrency remains to be seen.

