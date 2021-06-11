Elon Musk confirms PS5-level tech in Tesla Model S Plaid with Cyberpunk 2077 at 60 FPS We'd heard rumors before about the Tesla Model S Plaid's tech, but Elon Musk recently demoed Cyberpunk 2077 on the vehicle's infotainment system.

The closer we get to the official launch of the Tesla Model S Plaid, the more Tesla continues to impress with what the vehicle is capable of, inside and out. The most recent murmurings had a lot to do with the Tesla Model S Plaid’s upgraded infotainment system, which was rumored to be using similar AMD chips to those found in the PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, all rumors were cleared at a recent Model S Plaid Delivery Event when Elon Musk actually demoed Cyberpunk 2077 at 60 FPS in the vehicle.

The aforementioned Tesla Model S Plaid Delivery took place late on June 10, 2021, as shown live on the Tesla YouTube channel. During the event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other Tesla employees did a lengthy presentation of various features and tech relating to the new vehicle. One of the most notable among these was confirmation of the power in the Model S Plaid’s infotainment system. Elon Musk demonstrated it by playing a bit of Cyberpunk 2077 at 60FPS on the car’s system – impressive to say the least.

This isn’t the first time the Tesla Model S Plaid has made news for what it can allegedly do. For quite some time, Elon Musk has claimed that the vehicle can go 0 to 60mph in under 2 seconds (quite a bit faster than its originally listed specs). It’s got quite a bump in price to match the caliber of upgrades that are loaded into it at around $124,990, but with upgrades on the way for it, it seems like it will be quite the long-term investment for electric vehicle enthusiasts.

We also recently saw specialized controller designs teased for new Tesla vehicles. Stay tuned for updates on the Tesla Model S Plaid, the new controllers, and further Tesla news and products here at Shacknews.