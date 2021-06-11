New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elon Musk confirms PS5-level tech in Tesla Model S Plaid with Cyberpunk 2077 at 60 FPS

We'd heard rumors before about the Tesla Model S Plaid's tech, but Elon Musk recently demoed Cyberpunk 2077 on the vehicle's infotainment system.
TJ Denzer
1

The closer we get to the official launch of the Tesla Model S Plaid, the more Tesla continues to impress with what the vehicle is capable of, inside and out. The most recent murmurings had a lot to do with the Tesla Model S Plaid’s upgraded infotainment system, which was rumored to be using similar AMD chips to those found in the PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, all rumors were cleared at a recent Model S Plaid Delivery Event when Elon Musk actually demoed Cyberpunk 2077 at 60 FPS in the vehicle.

The aforementioned Tesla Model S Plaid Delivery took place late on June 10, 2021, as shown live on the Tesla YouTube channel. During the event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other Tesla employees did a lengthy presentation of various features and tech relating to the new vehicle. One of the most notable among these was confirmation of the power in the Model S Plaid’s infotainment system. Elon Musk demonstrated it by playing a bit of Cyberpunk 2077 at 60FPS on the car’s system – impressive to say the least.

This isn’t the first time the Tesla Model S Plaid has made news for what it can allegedly do. For quite some time, Elon Musk has claimed that the vehicle can go 0 to 60mph in under 2 seconds (quite a bit faster than its originally listed specs). It’s got quite a bump in price to match the caliber of upgrades that are loaded into it at around $124,990, but with upgrades on the way for it, it seems like it will be quite the long-term investment for electric vehicle enthusiasts.

We also recently saw specialized controller designs teased for new Tesla vehicles. Stay tuned for updates on the Tesla Model S Plaid, the new controllers, and further Tesla news and products here at Shacknews.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

