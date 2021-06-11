New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tesla-branded gaming controller revealed during Model S Plaid demo

Tesla casually revealed a new gaming controller during its latest presentation.
Not only is Tesla constantly pushing to improve the driving experience for their users, it’s also looking to make sure their time in a Tesla vehicle is as enjoyable as possible. During the recent Model S Plaid broadcast, Tesla showcast the newest version of its infotainment system. We see the system running Cyberpunk 2077, a move to display its technical power. During the session, we see players using what appears to be a new Tesla-branded video game controller.

The Tesla Model S Plaid livestream went down on June 10, and it's where we got a look at an upcoming vehicle from the electric car company. CEO Elon Musk stated that the new version of the infotainment system is capable of “PS5-level performance,” and showcased the system running Cyberpunk 2077 in 60 FPS to prove as much. What’s interesting, is the Tesla controller that we see used to play the game.

The Tesla gaming controller has a very symmetrical design, with both of the analog sticks placed in the bottom center. There are four face buttons on the right-hand side - A, B, X, and Y, each laid out in the same order that they are on the Xbox controller. There’s also four directional buttons on the left-hand side of the controller. There’s two unmarked buttons towards the top, most likely some sort of pause/options buttons.

Easily the most… interesting part of the Tesla gaming controller’s design is the handle that connects the two sides of the controller on the bottom, making it look just like the horizontal steering wheel used in Tesla vehicles.

It’s currently unclear specifically what vehicles will be compatible with the Tesla controller, or how many games will utilize it. As a matter of fact, the controller hasn’t even been given an official name yet. For more on the latest products out of Tesla, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

