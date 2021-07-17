Warframe: New War features the longest main quest in the game's history Early in TennoCon 2021, Digital Extremes devs revealed that the upcoming New War expansion will feature the largest, most ambitious Warframe quest yet.

Every TennoCon, we get another major content update for Warframe, and this year is no different. TennoCon 2021 was set to feature the unveiling of the newest expansion coming to the game: New War. This is the name of the next set of story and content coming to the Warframe universe, and it promises to be huge. How huge? Well, during TennoCon 2021 streams, the devs at Digital Extremes revealed that it’s by far the largest quest created for Warframe yet.

This tidbit of information was revealed during the Sounds of the System segment of TennoCon 2021 livestream on July 17, 2021. It was during this time that Digital Extremes Live Ops and Community Director Rebecca Ford and Audio Director George Spanos shared some interesting details ahead of the official New War reveal later during TennoCon 2021. Specifically, the two revealed the massive script which is said to make up the main quest of the Warframe: New War expansion, claiming it’s the longest main quest ever written for the game.

This might be considered zealous to say the least. After all, we’ve seen some big updates for the game. There was the Heart of Deimos update that allowed players to explore a whole new world and fuse warframes to swap abilities. Also, the Empyrean update that brought Railjack space craft into play and the ability to engage in space combat, just to name a few.

“It’s three parts, and it’s huge – the quest,” Spanos said. “This is the most ambitious thing we’ve done, from all departments: visually, audio, animation, the art, everything… super cool.”

With that in mind, it’s looking like New War won’t be any old expansion, but possibly the biggest expansion to Warframe yet. Be sure to stay tuned and check out further coverage from TennoCon 2021 today as more details on Warframe: New War become available.