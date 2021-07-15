New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Valve announces $399 Steam Deck handheld PC gaming device

Valve has revealed the Steam Deck, its new device for handheld PC gaming.
Donovan Erskine
61

Valve is one of the biggest names in the PC gaming world, and the company is looking to further its offerings with a new series of products. Valve has announced the Steam Deck, a handheld PC gaming device set to launch this December, with pre-orders beginning this week.

Valve announced the Steam Deck in a news release on July 15, 2021, sharing new details on the product's website. This handheld device will let users take their PC games on the go. The Steam Deck features a custom APU developed in partnership with AMD. The device also sports a 7-inch touchscreen, as well as a USB-C port and a microSD slot for storage expansion. The Steam Deck has WiFi and bluetooth compatibility.

Looking at the device, we can see the Steam Deck has analog sticks on either side of its screen. There’s also a dpad in the upper left-hand corner of the device, with a standard 4-button layout in the opposite corner. There’s pairs of shoulder buttons, as well as buttons on the backside of the system. The Steam Deck’s power button sits on the top side of the device. Coming in at 669 grams, the Steam Deck weighs roughly twice as much as the Nintendo Switch.

The Steam Deck is set to launch this December, with three different storage models. The base model of the Steam Deck costs $399 USD and features 64 GB of internal storage. The 256GB model costs $529 USD and also features an NVMe SSD, allowing for faster storage and speedy access to downloaded games. Lastly, the 512GB Steam Deck model runs for $649 USD and also packs an anti-glare etched glass.

More images and details for the Steam Deck handheld PC gaming device can be found on its newly created website. The Steam Deck will begin shipping this December, with pre-orders beginning tomorrow. For future updates on Valve’s new device, be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ Steam Deck topic page.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    July 15, 2021 10:02 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Valve announces $399 Steam Deck handheld PC gaming device

    • poopdigras legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 15, 2021 9:58 AM

      You guys see this already? Portable hand held gaming device from steam?

      https://store.steampowered.com/steamdeck

      • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:00 AM

        Looks cool. Will probably be much more expensive than Switch, but play some pretty serious games.

        • CptPlankton mercury super mega
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:12 AM

          $50 more than the new OLED switch

        • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:14 AM

          So $400, not bad.

          Curious how well it could run Control at 1080p medium settings, since that's one of the games on the home screen in the promo shots.

      • mn3m0n1c legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:04 AM

        Interesting! But kinda pricey? I dunno... https://www.steamdeck.com/en/

        • mn3m0n1c legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:07 AM

          Then again, it's bigger than I thought so maybe $400 isn't that bad. Dock sold separately tho...

      • CptPlankton mercury super mega
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:04 AM

        Interesting. The preloading thing isn't loading though, I'm guessing they are getting a lot of traffic.

      • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:07 AM

        Pretty cool. Except there aren't many of my games on Steam that I play with a controller. And I already double-dipped most of them on my Switch.

      • c_man_tmt legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:08 AM

        This is really interesting to me and pricing seems reasonable. I wonder what performance will be like...

        • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:32 AM

          Has a zen 2 with RDNA 2 doesn't seem bad

      • Proximate Cause
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:09 AM

        So it’s just streams stuff, right?

        • CptPlankton mercury super mega
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:10 AM

          nope.

        • Omaha legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:10 AM

          No it looks like it's a full system.

          "The default Steam Deck experience requires a Steam account (it's free!). Games are purchased and downloaded using the Steam Store. That said, Steam Deck is a PC so you can install third party software and operating systems."

          • Proximate Cause
            reply
            July 15, 2021 10:11 AM

            Interesting, seems like a compatibility nightmare with lots of stuff.

            • CptPlankton mercury super mega
              reply
              July 15, 2021 10:13 AM

              On Steam Deck, your games run on a different operating system than the one on your desktop PC. It's a new version of SteamOS, built with Steam Deck in mind and optimized for a handheld gaming experience. It comes with Proton, a compatibility layer that makes it possible to run your games without any porting work needed from developers. For Deck, we're vastly improving Proton's game compatibility and support for anti-cheat solutions by working directly with the vendors.

        • mn3m0n1c legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:12 AM

          It has onboard storage plus an SD slot so you'll be able to do some local installs:

          "Get the built-in storage you need: 64GB eMMC, 256GB NVMe SSD (faster), or 512GB NVMe SSD (fastest). If you're looking for more space, augment your built-in storage with a microSD card and fill it up with even more games."

        • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:16 AM

          It has an AMD apu like the consoles, but the raw GPU power is close to a PS4.

        • TaintedSyringe legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:19 AM

          Runs SteamOS as a full PC

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:24 AM

          No, and it's running a variant of Arch Linux, so they'll be heavily leveraging recent improvements in Proton.

      • gooblerampling
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:10 AM

        Steam deck? That's when you poop in the water tank of a toilet, right?

      • ryuuseki legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:11 AM

        Look the nintendo switch pro everyone wanted

      • c_man_tmt legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:13 AM

        Resolution
        1280 x 800px (16:10 aspect ratio)

        Not 4k guys...🤣

        • xinver
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:16 AM

          Is the switch 4K? Nope. Bunch of us don.t care about 4K

          • c_man_tmt legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 15, 2021 10:17 AM

            whoosh - yeah I know, that's the joke. I'm being facetious here, 4K on a handheld is not needed to me as well.

        • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:18 AM

          80 more lines than Switch.

          Surprised it wasn't 1080p.

          Glad it's 16:10 though. Fewer and fewer games were supporting 16:10, which by extension meant few and fewer games supporting 4:3, which has been a problem for me on my Diamondtron and Trinitron CRT's.

        • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:19 AM

          Well it has an OG PS4 caliber GPU with a better CPU, so such a low res will help.

        • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:36 AM

          This is probably a good thing, since the hardware will
          Be obsolete in 3 years. Lower res should hopefully be able to play AAA games for a bit.

        • derelict515 legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:47 AM

          wasn't the 4k complaining about the Switch related to better support for 4k TVs in docked mode? no one was asking for a 4k 7" screen

        • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 15, 2021 11:32 AM

          Not surprised.. we are far from a APU that can really push 4K in a ~15W power target. I'm sure the APU can do a 4K signal but most likely games would be ~800p to 1080p actual resolution.

      • xinver
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:14 AM

        Looks pretty cool and good price. Maybe finally a way to get rid of my backlog

      • zolointo legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:16 AM

        If you goto SteamDeck.com, you get regional pricing - "Introducing Steam Deck™, starting at CDN$ 499"

        • zolointo legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:18 AM

          Ugh. Base model is MMC storage
          - 64GB eMMC, 256GB NVMe SSD (faster), or 512GB NVMe SSD (fastest).

          • zolointo legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 15, 2021 10:21 AM

            Looks like amount of on-board storage will be the only difference between models.

          • Enkidu legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            July 15, 2021 1:00 PM

            eMMC is the same stuff in your phone or tablet. Reliable, not terribly fast, cheap. Definitively not an SSD.

      • AlvinKlein legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:18 AM

        The choose your steamdeck thing on the webpage doesn't load.

      • bill crystals mercury mega
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:21 AM

        Uhh that looks awesome

      • empathe legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:22 AM

        Reservations open tomorrow at 10am PST

      • skizl legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:22 AM

        This looks really slick. I've only ever really gamed on a PC so this is compelling to me in a way that other handhelds have not been. I have a lot of games in my Steam library that I would love the flexibility to try out while on a plane, train, etc.

        • crust legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:33 AM

          I'm in the same boat, this is very interesting to me.

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:22 AM

        How about steam machines GabeN

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:27 AM

          This is a much better path for that. The third party approach they took last time didn't work any better for them than it did for CDi or 3DO.

      • synthe6
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:47 AM

        Factorio on it!

    • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 15, 2021 10:33 AM

      That's way better than I expected. I'm not buying one but it seems cool.

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 15, 2021 10:35 AM

      Not for me, but cool I guess. Milleh will probably get it!

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:36 AM

        I'm dissapointed that it's not oled, and the analogues aren't offset and are way at the top :/

        • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:38 AM

          Yea it is surprising it isn’t OLED. The Nintendo switch OLED is looking much better right now.

          • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            July 15, 2021 10:40 AM

            Yea if I had to choose I'd go for the switch I think, but both eventually would be good!

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 15, 2021 10:47 AM

          The need to integrate the Steam Controller's touchpads in addition to traditional sticks and a d-pad is a tough challenge.

    • Dontdrop legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 15, 2021 10:36 AM

      Looks dope. How good is steam’s streaming performance nowadays?

    • Yo5hiki legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 15, 2021 10:38 AM

      IGN hands on. https://youtu.be/oLtiRGTZvGM

      Seems to be a more powerful Switch. You can even hook it to a monitor w/ m+kb. Pretty sweet for $400. I'll probably grab one.

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:55 AM

        They talk specs in that video:

        4c/8t zen 2.
        2 teraflops RDNA 2 GPU with variable rate shading and ray tracing.

        Says good enough for 720p gaming.

    • g0nk legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 15, 2021 10:40 AM

      Weight Approx. 669 grams, That's kinda heavy. 1.4ish lbs. Switch is .88 lbs, so it's twice the weight.

    • c_man_tmt legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 15, 2021 10:42 AM

      My only real concern with this thing are the ergonomics. It seems bulky and heavier than something like a switch and the control placement seem different than what we are used to.

      Other than that, seems like a neat device the more I look at the specs and what it offers for the price.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:43 AM

        Yep. Almost double the weight of a switch and small doll hands need not apply.

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:50 AM

        the control placement and ergonomics on the Switch are a nightmare precisely because they had to compromise on an optimal handheld layout (and shape) in order to support the joycons being useful as standalone controllers. I think this looks more ergonomic (bottom edges shaped for your palms while the upper edge is shaped for controls with your thumbs not held awkwardly in the middle) but that could all fall apart because of the added weight

    • Gylis legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 15, 2021 10:42 AM

      Does that mean they already got bored of VR? Wikipedia says they have 360 employees. You can only do much with just a few hundred people.

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 15, 2021 11:02 AM

        I think they said making Alyx was just the beginning on an interview.

        • Gylis legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 15, 2021 11:08 AM

          They've also said that they're going to release all 3 episodes in quick succession. Look how that turned out.

    • Borrowed Ladder
      reply
      July 15, 2021 10:44 AM

      As someone who loves PC games but more often wants to play sitting on the couch - I am super tempted by this

    • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 15, 2021 10:46 AM

      Holy shit!

      It can be used as a desktop too!!!

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 15, 2021 10:51 AM

      Oh fuck it has a dock? I might end up picking one of these up!

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 15, 2021 1:08 PM

        No dock, they haven't shown it yet but it will be a separate purchase. They said any USB 3.0 breakout will work though

    • Upstaged mercury mega
      reply
      July 15, 2021 10:52 AM

      Dang. I was really hoping it would be a local streaming device centered around a high hz oled.

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 15, 2021 10:52 AM

        Me too! But I guess I have my laptop or tablet for that

    • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 15, 2021 10:53 AM

      Sooo...how long until they abandon this bit of hardware?

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 15, 2021 11:03 AM

        They good thing is this is a tiny PC, seems you can even out windows on it if you want, so even if they abandon it it will still work.

    • MacemanInTW legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 15, 2021 10:54 AM

      I'm super tempted here.

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 15, 2021 10:55 AM

      "Valve told me they were looking at ways to cloud-save suspended games"

      From IGN's hands on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLtiRGTZvGM

      Man, if they could figure out a way to do that in Steam, that'd be huge. That's the new Xbox's killer feature.

    • vigilante
      reply
      July 15, 2021 10:56 AM

      Analog Triggers! Portable Trials!

    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 15, 2021 10:59 AM

      Do we think this will have suspend?

      • Yo5hiki legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 15, 2021 11:07 AM

        Yep, IGN hands on video says there's suspend like Switch. Also, says Valve is working on cloud saving suspended games to play on other platforms which is cool.

        • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 15, 2021 11:09 AM

          Whoa, man, want :(

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            July 15, 2021 11:15 AM

            Yeah, I called that one out above, too. It'd be massive if they could do it. Especially if they could figure out a way to do it cross machine, though that might be asking too much (or require identical settings).

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 15, 2021 11:01 AM

      Valve is good with their timing on announcements, since Switch OLED preorders go live in an hour. I believe they did the same thing with their Index, announcing shortly before Oculus preorders happened.

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 15, 2021 11:03 AM

        Thankfully they are doing a reserve system

        • IHATEDUST legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 15, 2021 11:24 AM

          For $5. Following Tesla’s example of making people put down a tiny sum to prevent spamming. Smart.

          • synthe6
            reply
            July 15, 2021 12:20 PM

            Yeah and they restrict the reserve to those who have actually bought a game on Steam before this June. Those who haven't can only reserve it a few days later.

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 15, 2021 11:04 AM

      Wonder if the anti-glare screen will be worth it?

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 15, 2021 11:10 AM

        More than that it's the NVME which is not present in the base model, only the other 2

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 15, 2021 11:16 AM

          Yeah, the middle one seems like a good value proposition. Dunno why Valve says that the highest one is faster if it's the same drive but bigger.

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            July 15, 2021 11:17 AM

            Depending on the NVME drive they chose it can work that way.

          • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            July 15, 2021 11:19 AM

            Seems the big one also comes with carrying case?

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 15, 2021 1:07 PM

        If its like the etched anti-reflection screen on the Apple XDR 6k display then yes, those are terrific

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 15, 2021 11:04 AM

      As this thing is also open, you can RETROGAME on it!!

    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 15, 2021 11:04 AM

      How many backlog icons can fit on the screen at once I wonder

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 15, 2021 11:05 AM

      Another piece of hardware from Valve to over hype, under support and under deliver.

    • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 15, 2021 11:07 AM

      i'm kinda disappointed this isn't a streaming device?

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 15, 2021 11:08 AM

        There's already quite a few of those devices on the market though?

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 15, 2021 11:17 AM

        It'll probably let you stream, big picture already lets you stream, this wouldn't be too difficult to implement

      • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 15, 2021 11:19 AM

        It's a full fledged PC based on SteamOS, I'm sure it will be able to stream.

    • -TKF- legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 15, 2021 11:17 AM

      That hardware and 720p is a perfect match. And it's like a portable PC!

      256GB pre-orderd!

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 15, 2021 11:20 AM

        MY ALL DECKED OUT STEAM DECK

        • -TKF- legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 15, 2021 12:10 PM

          ALMOST!
          I need this thing, and even if i don't need it i still need it.. also i can see this as a stupid easy, semi cheap very portable PC for simple desktop work..

    • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 15, 2021 11:18 AM

      Not seeing anything about Freesync. I assume it will have it though, running a game at 40 or 45 fps will be a nice smoothness:fidelity compromise.

    • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 15, 2021 11:24 AM

      No kickstand?

    • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
      reply
      July 15, 2021 11:25 AM

      "This item is not available for reservation in your country" oh good this again

    • IHATEDUST legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 15, 2021 11:26 AM

      Yeah this is everything I wanted in a portable console. It’s almost what the switch was going for with the extended third party library, but having access to my own steam library is amazing.

      If they can get steam cloud suspensions saves working, omg.

      This also works as a multiplayer lan party 2nd computer. Hell yea.

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 15, 2021 11:42 AM

        plus access to pretty much anything else that runs under linux, including ALL THE RETROGAMING

    • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 15, 2021 11:26 AM

      GabeN interview: https://youtu.be/4FXgDAF6QpM

      • IHATEDUST legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 15, 2021 12:04 PM

        When he says performance was the first concern and that hitting the price point was “painful” is he saying that they are selling these at a loss in order to “grow the PC game ecosystem?”

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 15, 2021 12:49 PM

          Not necessarily. It's probably just that there was a lot of work in getting the performance they knew they needed into that price point.

          I'm sure there was a bunch of back and forth on the configuration of the APU, the screen resolution, RAM and storage, etc.

    • Proximate Cause
      reply
      July 15, 2021 11:58 AM

      Haha any bets on how loud the fan will be?

      • IHATEDUST legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 15, 2021 12:00 PM

        Seriously, and the heat, and battery life, charges, replaceable battery? etc.

        It’s a step in the right direction.

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 15, 2021 12:11 PM

      waiting for the Steam Desk Pro

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 15, 2021 12:12 PM

      IGN Hands On
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLtiRGTZvGM

    • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 15, 2021 12:56 PM

      I also wonder if they ever considered going with a 4k or 5k screen, to allow variable resolutions with transparent scaling.

      Like you could play shit from the first decade in 4k, play PS4 era stuff at 900p or 1080p, play new games at 720p or 540p.

      • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 15, 2021 12:57 PM

        i'm sure they did, and then they remembered it has to sell for a reasonable price

      • bobokiller legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 15, 2021 1:05 PM

        Unlike Sony or Nintendo, they aren’t assured to recoup costs from game sales.

        • derelict515 legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 15, 2021 1:06 PM

          how so? Surely the type of person buying this is going to buy a bunch of Steam games and likely some different ones than they otherwise might've now that they have a reason to play more portable friendly games

          • bobokiller legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 15, 2021 1:14 PM

            Nintendo and Sony get a cut from every game sold, while Valve is but one PC vendor.

            Yes, chances are people will buy games through Steam, but with sales and PC games usually being less expensive then that cut is smaller and more risky.

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 15, 2021 1:05 PM

      Looks great! I don’t have a use for it but that’s a great price for the hardware.

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 15, 2021 1:14 PM

      Lots to unpack. Button and d-pad layout seems terrible but a friend who tried it (their BIL is on the hardware team) says its more comfortable than it looks.

      Weight and battery life are big ooofs. Its also pretty butt ugly. I wish Sony made something like this, they have better ID for their VR HMD and I know that the Vita (or the DS or 3DS XL or Switch for that matter) looks much more appealing than this.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 15, 2021 1:17 PM

        Honestly, I'm way more interested in this for plugging into hotel TVs to game on when I'm on long work trips. This would be much nicer than what I currently do with a laptop, especially since I'm considering an M1 Macbook Air or Pro in the future and it would save me having to figure out Parallels or whatever to get Windows games working on them.

        As a handheld the weight (twice as heavy as a Switch!), battery life, and sheer size aren't the best. It almost seems like more a replacement for a gaming laptop

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 15, 2021 1:17 PM

          Very curious how cut down this RDNA 2 APU is cut down from the PS5 and Series X

      • GloriousCow
        reply
        July 15, 2021 1:18 PM

        It bothers me that one of the buttons is like smeared across the side

