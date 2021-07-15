Valve announces $399 Steam Deck handheld PC gaming device Valve has revealed the Steam Deck, its new device for handheld PC gaming.

Valve is one of the biggest names in the PC gaming world, and the company is looking to further its offerings with a new series of products. Valve has announced the Steam Deck, a handheld PC gaming device set to launch this December, with pre-orders beginning this week.

Valve announced the Steam Deck in a news release on July 15, 2021, sharing new details on the product's website. This handheld device will let users take their PC games on the go. The Steam Deck features a custom APU developed in partnership with AMD. The device also sports a 7-inch touchscreen, as well as a USB-C port and a microSD slot for storage expansion. The Steam Deck has WiFi and bluetooth compatibility.

Looking at the device, we can see the Steam Deck has analog sticks on either side of its screen. There’s also a dpad in the upper left-hand corner of the device, with a standard 4-button layout in the opposite corner. There’s pairs of shoulder buttons, as well as buttons on the backside of the system. The Steam Deck’s power button sits on the top side of the device. Coming in at 669 grams, the Steam Deck weighs roughly twice as much as the Nintendo Switch.

The Steam Deck is set to launch this December, with three different storage models. The base model of the Steam Deck costs $399 USD and features 64 GB of internal storage. The 256GB model costs $529 USD and also features an NVMe SSD, allowing for faster storage and speedy access to downloaded games. Lastly, the 512GB Steam Deck model runs for $649 USD and also packs an anti-glare etched glass.

More images and details for the Steam Deck handheld PC gaming device can be found on its newly created website. The Steam Deck will begin shipping this December, with pre-orders beginning tomorrow.