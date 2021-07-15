Valve announces $399 Steam Deck handheld PC gaming device
Valve has revealed the Steam Deck, its new device for handheld PC gaming.
Valve is one of the biggest names in the PC gaming world, and the company is looking to further its offerings with a new series of products. Valve has announced the Steam Deck, a handheld PC gaming device set to launch this December, with pre-orders beginning this week.
Valve announced the Steam Deck in a news release on July 15, 2021, sharing new details on the product's website. This handheld device will let users take their PC games on the go. The Steam Deck features a custom APU developed in partnership with AMD. The device also sports a 7-inch touchscreen, as well as a USB-C port and a microSD slot for storage expansion. The Steam Deck has WiFi and bluetooth compatibility.
Looking at the device, we can see the Steam Deck has analog sticks on either side of its screen. There’s also a dpad in the upper left-hand corner of the device, with a standard 4-button layout in the opposite corner. There’s pairs of shoulder buttons, as well as buttons on the backside of the system. The Steam Deck’s power button sits on the top side of the device. Coming in at 669 grams, the Steam Deck weighs roughly twice as much as the Nintendo Switch.
The Steam Deck is set to launch this December, with three different storage models. The base model of the Steam Deck costs $399 USD and features 64 GB of internal storage. The 256GB model costs $529 USD and also features an NVMe SSD, allowing for faster storage and speedy access to downloaded games. Lastly, the 512GB Steam Deck model runs for $649 USD and also packs an anti-glare etched glass.
More images and details for the Steam Deck handheld PC gaming device can be found on its newly created website. The Steam Deck will begin shipping this December, with pre-orders beginning tomorrow. For future updates on Valve’s new device, be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ Steam Deck topic page.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Valve announces $399 Steam Deck handheld PC gaming device
-
You guys see this already? Portable hand held gaming device from steam?
https://store.steampowered.com/steamdeck
-
-
Interesting! But kinda pricey? I dunno... https://www.steamdeck.com/en/
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
On Steam Deck, your games run on a different operating system than the one on your desktop PC. It's a new version of SteamOS, built with Steam Deck in mind and optimized for a handheld gaming experience. It comes with Proton, a compatibility layer that makes it possible to run your games without any porting work needed from developers. For Deck, we're vastly improving Proton's game compatibility and support for anti-cheat solutions by working directly with the vendors.
-
-
-
It has onboard storage plus an SD slot so you'll be able to do some local installs:
"Get the built-in storage you need: 64GB eMMC, 256GB NVMe SSD (faster), or 512GB NVMe SSD (fastest). If you're looking for more space, augment your built-in storage with a microSD card and fill it up with even more games."
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
go here instead: https://www.steamdeck.com/
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IGN hands on. https://youtu.be/oLtiRGTZvGM
Seems to be a more powerful Switch. You can even hook it to a monitor w/ m+kb. Pretty sweet for $400. I'll probably grab one.
-
-
-
-
the control placement and ergonomics on the Switch are a nightmare precisely because they had to compromise on an optimal handheld layout (and shape) in order to support the joycons being useful as standalone controllers. I think this looks more ergonomic (bottom edges shaped for your palms while the upper edge is shaped for controls with your thumbs not held awkwardly in the middle) but that could all fall apart because of the added weight
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
"Valve told me they were looking at ways to cloud-save suspended games"
From IGN's hands on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLtiRGTZvGM
Man, if they could figure out a way to do that in Steam, that'd be huge. That's the new Xbox's killer feature.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yeah this is everything I wanted in a portable console. It’s almost what the switch was going for with the extended third party library, but having access to my own steam library is amazing.
If they can get steam cloud suspensions saves working, omg.
This also works as a multiplayer lan party 2nd computer. Hell yea.
-
GabeN interview: https://youtu.be/4FXgDAF6QpM
-
-
-
IGN Hands On
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLtiRGTZvGM
-
-
-
Lots to unpack. Button and d-pad layout seems terrible but a friend who tried it (their BIL is on the hardware team) says its more comfortable than it looks.
Weight and battery life are big ooofs. Its also pretty butt ugly. I wish Sony made something like this, they have better ID for their VR HMD and I know that the Vita (or the DS or 3DS XL or Switch for that matter) looks much more appealing than this.
-
Honestly, I'm way more interested in this for plugging into hotel TVs to game on when I'm on long work trips. This would be much nicer than what I currently do with a laptop, especially since I'm considering an M1 Macbook Air or Pro in the future and it would save me having to figure out Parallels or whatever to get Windows games working on them.
As a handheld the weight (twice as heavy as a Switch!), battery life, and sheer size aren't the best. It almost seems like more a replacement for a gaming laptop
-
-
-