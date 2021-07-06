Boots of the Assembler Exotic boots - Destiny 2 Boots of the Assembler are a pair of boots that can be utilized by each Warlock subclass in Destiny 2.

Boots of the Assembler are a pair of Exotic boots introduced to Destiny 2 during Season of the Splicer. This Exotic is subclass agnostic, granting any Warlock the ability to significantly aid their allies in combat. For end-game content, these can keep you and your team alive for longer.

Boots of the Assembler

Boots of the Assembler specialize in making your rift, a stationary buff, into one that is able to heal or empower allies that are further away from you. This ensures your rift, which you might use to keep yourself alive, can also assist someone else some distance from you.

Blessing of Order

Blessing of Order is the Exotic perk on Boots of the Assembler. This perk focuses on generating seekers that track down your allies and gift them the effects of your rift.

Blessing of Order – Standing in a healing rift creates Noble Seekers that seek out allies that are not in a rift and heal them. Standing in an empowering rift creates Noble Seekers that grant both you and your ally a damage bonus. Each time a Noble Seeker finds one of your allies, the duration of your rift is briefly extended while you are standing in it.

The great thing about Boots of the Assembler, as mentioned above, is that they are subclass agnostic, meaning any of the Warlock subclasses can use them effectively. However, there is great synergy with Attunement of Grace, as you become a veritable healing machine.

Any Noble Seekers that are sent out will eventually be replaced, provided you’re standing in your rift. Furthermore, according to some research by Ehroar (video embedded below), an empowering rift-affected Noble Seeker will boost damage by a larger amount than the standard rift.

When to use Boots of the Assembler

Boots of the Assembler are going to be most beneficial when playing end-game content or activities where healing allies from a distance is better than grouping up together. This would include raids like Vault of Glass, Nightfall: The Ordeal on Grandmaster difficulty, and even Crucible matches.

Whenever you place a rift, Noble Seekers will appear around you before darting off to allies that are in range. If you stay in your rift while the seekers find their targets, you’ll increase the duration of the rift, basically ensuring there is a safe point you can return to if need be.

It’s worth noting that Boots of the Assembler pair well with Lumina. This Exotic Hand Cannon generates Noble Rounds, which heal your allies. In Ehroar’s video above, he shows that the Blessing of Order trait sometimes procs Lumina’s Noble Rounds.

How to get Boots of the Assembler

Boots of the Assembler can be unlocked by completing a Legend or Master Lost Sector when it is a day that’s dropping legs. Whenever a leg day is up, jump into a Legend Lost Sector and complete it until it drops the correct Exotic legs. This is how you’ll likely want to unlock all the other Warlock Exotic armor pieces. Master Lost Sectors have a higher chance of dropping Exotic armor, but they are exceedingly more difficult.

Boots of the Assembler lore

The manifestation of pseudophotons and impossible math. I. Ikora Rey's blood was up. She had just left a debriefing on the previous night's sabotage of the Eliksni camp. With each detail, her blood pounded more forcefully in her ears and the Light tingled in her fingertips. Now, striding across the elevated catwalk, her temper nearly lifted her off the ground in righteous fury. Suddenly a deep, familiar voice broke through the tumult: "Anger bends the mind, as gravity bends space-time. It's a form of distortion—useful, but dangerous." Ikora turned, half expecting to find Osiris standing behind her. But she was still alone. "Like gravity, once anger reaches a critical mass, it collapses in on itself, and not even Light can escape." Ikora smiled to herself. Even in absentia, her mentor always knew just what to say. Ikora Rey ducked into an alcove and sat with her back against the cool stone of the Tower. She closed her eyes and listened to her breath. Concentrated on slowing her heartrate. Felt her muscles loosen. Once her body was stilled, she completed one of the many meditations Osiris taught her when she first began her training. She felt the Light moving through her body: first as a raging fire, then as a rushing river, and finally as a cool breeze. By the time she opened her eyes, her mind was clear and sharp. She was prepared to face her opponent. II. Saint-14 was doing munitions inventory when Osiris swept into the room. Saint put down his datapad next to a crate of grenades and stood up. Osiris scanned the shelves of guns and ammo, looking for something. Saint stood dumbly, waiting for some kind of acknowledgement. When it was clear that none was forthcoming, he called out, "Osiris. What are you looking for?" His voice was loud and strained. Osiris didn't turn from the shelves. "The Light suppressor that the Psions used on Zavala's Ghost. I need it for my research." "Zavala kept it, I think. Ask him about it," Saint replied, trying not to sound put out. Osiris faced his partner, his eyes narrowed in thought. "Very well." Then, as an afterthought, "Thank you." As the former Warlock turned to leave, Saint called out, "I was hoping we could spend some time together soon. Just the two of us." "Doing what?" Osiris inquired with a small smile. "We could fly out to the Alps," Saint suggested. "Or walk around the ruins of Prague. Like we used to." "That seems fine," Osiris said. He shrugged a shoulder. "Provided the City doesn't burn to the ground in our absence." Then after a beat: "Is that all?" Is that all? Behind his helmet, Saint frowned. "I suppose." Osiris strode from the room, leaving Saint alone with a sinking feeling in the pit of his stomach. III. Lakshmi-2 watched Osiris from across the bustling courtyard. Of all the political creatures in the Tower, he was the one that troubled her most. Her concern was not a matter of the ex-Warlock's unpredictability. In fact, it was just the opposite. The Device had no trouble parsing his arrogant brilliance—his every move was well within the standard deviation. Yet for someone with a legendary reputation as an eccentric, his every move as of late had been shockingly moderate. It was his newfound predictability that bothered her. Perhaps the loss of his Ghost had affected him more than anyone understood. Maybe the burden of mortality had sapped his courage. It was also possible that Osiris represented a blind spot in the Vex dataset; something that only a Human could comprehend. Or perhaps instead, something obvious to the Vex overlooked by her Human mind. Whatever the case, Osiris bore watching the old-fashioned way. At least until his usefulness played out.

Boots of the Assembler are a pair of Exotic Warlock boots that will no doubt fly under a lot of players’ radars. Their Noble Seekers, with their healing and empowering effects, will ensure your allies stay either healed up or dealing more damage to tougher enemies. Grab a pair of these if you’re able to farm those Lost Sectors. Take a moment to read over the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more Exotic armor overviews.