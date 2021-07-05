Evening Reading - July 5, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews Top 20 Best Games of the Mid-Year 2021
- Breath of the Wild 2 - Everything we want from the next open-world Zelda
- C:\Quake - How to Run Classic Quake Maps and Mods on Modern PCs
- Shack Chat: What is your dream Waluigi game?
- Moderators of r/WallStreetBets set the subreddit private [UPDATE]
- Weekend PC Download Deals for July 2: Steam Summer Sale continues
- Weekend Console Download Deals for July 2: Free Fuser week on Switch
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Nope. I don't like this.
最近我が家にアシナガバチがやたらと巣を作る。可哀想だけど巣は駆除。前に巣を作ろうとしていたスズメバチを捕獲してペットボトルに入れたら‥ pic.twitter.com/g1wSnmJhji— 今村孝矢 / Takaya Imamura (@ima_1966) July 1, 2021
Don't let it out of the bottle. Or do, let it sting you, and film it for us.
It was the song of the era
in the 90’s, computers would scream every time you went online. that was foreshadowing— soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) June 29, 2021
Those beeps and squeals were great.
Frog attack!
she's using the frog as a WEAPONpic.twitter.com/ykaWK1LIty— Living Morganism 🌱 (@ok_girlfriend) July 3, 2021
As an Aussie, this makes me nervous. This looks too similar to a cane toad.
Short horror stories
Eighty hours to complete https://t.co/qAHZM4Wi0P— mike d (@MikeDiver) June 30, 2021
Following on from that: "...two days to embargo."
Do a flip
i'm never going there ever again https://t.co/nt8OxCl33P pic.twitter.com/fNca9XS0vl— zeezo (@blasiansomali) July 2, 2021
I felt that.
Assisting a wrestler
Now this is quality content! 💯😂🍺 @steveaustinBSR— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) July 4, 2021
(🎥 credit: thetimingwizard/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/yWLFG08wGD
So THAT'S where all those props come from.
Simpsons x Game Covers
July 3, 2021
Now do more.
This poor dog is so stressed out
Learned how much boogie loves me today 😂💙 pic.twitter.com/8wo4BPrm3M— SacManSpin⚡️ (@SpinnerAlmighty) July 5, 2021
What a good dog, though. Trying to save its owner.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
Take a look at this little ginger croissant.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
