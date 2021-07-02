Weekend Console Download Deals for July 2: Free Fuser week on Switch

It's Independence Day weekend and there's no better way to celebrate than by staying in for a long weekend and playing video games. There are still a few more days left in the PlayStation Mid-Year Sale, so if you haven't caught up on Outriders or Knockout City, jump right in. Xbox has a few Battlefield games and Nintendo Switch Online members can check out Harmonix's Fuser for free!
This is also your last chance to pick up PS Plus freebies for June, so grab Star Wars Squadrons while you still have time. Don't worry so much about Virtua Fighter 5, because that'll still be free through August.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Planet Alpha - FREE!
- Shadows: Awakening - FREE!
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Vampyr - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Blackout Club - $14.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Battlefield 5 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Battlefield 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Sims 4 - $5.99 (85% off)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $4.49 (80% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Black Desert Traveler Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- Weekend Offer
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Rdemption 2 - $26.99 (55% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $32.99 (45% off)
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation [PS5] - $19.59 (72% off)
- More from the PlayStation Weekend Offer.
- Mid-Year Deals
- Outriders [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Knockout City - $14.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $26.99 (55% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition - $20.09 (33% off)
- Ghostrunner - $16.49 (45% off)
- Fuser - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - $13.19 (67% off)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (70% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle - $47.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 4 - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $20.09 (33% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Mid-Year Sale.
- Deals Under $20
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - $7.99 (80% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $7.49 (75% off)
- Infamous: Second Son - $9.99 (50% off)
- LittleBigPlanet 3 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Collector's Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - $7.99 (60% off)
- LEGO DC Super Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- The Order: 1886 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $14.99 (50% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hello Neighbor - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Deals Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Star Wars Squadrons - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Operation: Tango - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Fuser - $29.99 (25% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO members until 7/5)
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - $27.99 (30% off)
- Mundaun - $13.99 (30% off)
- Descenders - $12.49 (50% off)
- Northgard - $13.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $12.99 (35% off)
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R - $9.80 (35% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - $5.00 (75% off)
- BlazBlue Centralfiction Special Edition - $19.50 (60% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $4.99 (80% off)
- Stela - $6.99 (65% off)
- SpeedRunners - $7.49 (50% off)
- Calculator - $1.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for July 2: Free Fuser week on Switch