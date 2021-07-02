Weekend PC Download Deals for July 2: Steam Summer Sale continues

When Valve is on the Summer Sale train, few retailers are going to try and compete. Activision and Blizzard will certainly try anyway, offering discounts on the very few things that one can't find on the Steam Summer Sale. That includes the full World of Warcraft package, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Overwatch, Diablo, Crash Bandicoot, and more. You can even get a discount on the BlizzConline Celebration Collection that comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection.

Let's not kid anybody, though. You're still here for the Steam Summer Sale. Every deal that we listed last week is still up for grabs. We even tossed in a few more! Enjoy!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Assassin's Creed Rogue, South Park: The Fractured But Whole Season Pass, Murder By Numbers, Those Who Remain, Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, XING: The Land Beyond, Remothered: Tormented Edition, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Die, Truberbrook, Thief, Tom Clancy's The Division, Steep, Rayman Legends, For Honor, IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Blitz Edition, and Train Fever. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code SAVENOW to save 20% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of June, select between Civilization 6 Platinum Edition, Secret Neighbor, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, Worms Rumble (w/Legends DLC pack), Going Under, Panzer Paladin, Milky Way Prince: The Vampire Star, Desolate, Ikenfell, Paw Paw Paw, Effie, and Disjunction. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for Omen of Sorrow. Pay more than the average $11.86 for A Knight's Quest and Dangerous Driving. Pay $15 or more to also receive Spelldrifter, World War Z GOTY Edition, and RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures. These activate on the Epic Games Store.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

The Steam Summer Sale has begun! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals and some deals are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. If we miss anything egregious, let us know in the comments, but for now, we're cracking our knuckles and listing as much as we can with the time available to us! Here we go!

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.