Weekend PC Download Deals for July 2: Steam Summer Sale continues

When Valve is on the Summer Sale train, few retailers are going to try and compete. Activision and Blizzard will certainly try anyway, offering discounts on the very few things that one can't find on the Steam Summer Sale. That includes the full World of Warcraft package, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Overwatch, Diablo, Crash Bandicoot, and more. You can even get a discount on the BlizzConline Celebration Collection that comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection.
Let's not kid anybody, though. You're still here for the Steam Summer Sale. Every deal that we listed last week is still up for grabs. We even tossed in a few more! Enjoy!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- Battle.net Summer Sale
- The Celebration Collection - $16.99 (15% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $35.99 (40% off)
- World of Warcraft: The Radiant Bundle - $23.99 (68% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $14.95 (40% off)
- StarCraft Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $31.49 (21% off)
- More from the Battle.net Summer Sale.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- The Spectrum Retreat - FREE until 7/8
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Outriders - $38.99 (35% off)
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - $27.99 (30% off)
- Predator Hunting Grounds - $15.59 (48% off)
- The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day - $2.69 (82% off)
- The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante - $14.99 (25% off)
- Football Manager 2021 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Football Manager 2021 Touch - $9.99 (50% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Assassin's Creed Rogue, South Park: The Fractured But Whole Season Pass, Murder By Numbers, Those Who Remain, Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, XING: The Land Beyond, Remothered: Tormented Edition, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Die, Truberbrook, Thief, Tom Clancy's The Division, Steep, Rayman Legends, For Honor, IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Blitz Edition, and Train Fever. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection [Steam] - $22.50 (44% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion [Steam] - $9.74 (35% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms [Steam] - $25.79 (57% off)
- Tabletop Simulator [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $14.39 (76% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $15.19 (62% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Detroit: Become Human [Steam] - $16.79 (58% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Alien: Isolation Collection [Steam] - $10.99 (78% off)
- Dreamcast Collection [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
Gamersgate
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $36.80 (54% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Maneater [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $31.85 (47% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $18.08 (40% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.81 (41% off)
- Mega Man 11 [Steam] - $13.50 (55% off)
- Murder by Numbers [Steam] - $7.50 (50% off)
GOG.com
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Disco Elysium - $25.99 (35% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $22.09 (66% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $13.59 (66% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grim Dawn Definitive Edition - $22.10 (60% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code SAVENOW to save 20% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online: The Complete Edition - $24.00 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $36.17 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $12.74 (58% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [Steam][VR headset required] - $27.19 (32% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $26.40 (56% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam/Epic] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $30.61 (49% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $17.68 (41% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $17.42 (42% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $17.84 (41% off)
- Superliminal [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of June, select between Civilization 6 Platinum Edition, Secret Neighbor, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, Worms Rumble (w/Legends DLC pack), Going Under, Panzer Paladin, Milky Way Prince: The Vampire Star, Desolate, Ikenfell, Paw Paw Paw, Effie, and Disjunction. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for Omen of Sorrow. Pay more than the average $11.86 for A Knight's Quest and Dangerous Driving. Pay $15 or more to also receive Spelldrifter, World War Z GOTY Edition, and RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures. These activate on the Epic Games Store.
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Nier Replicant [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- DRM Freedom Sale
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion [Steam] - $10.49 (30% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Papers, Please [Steam] - $4.99 (50% off)
- CrossCode - $13.99 (30% off)
- Rogue Legacy [Steam] - $3.74 (75% off)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number [Steam] - $2.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's DRM Freedom Sale.
- Koei Tecmo Publisher Sale
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dead or Alive 6 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Nioh 2 Complete Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Nioh Complete Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Koei Tecmo Publisher Sale.
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $13.99 (80% off)
- Payday 2 [Steam] - $0.99 (90% off)
Origin
- Knockout City - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (80% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Ubisoft Summer Sale
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $10.00 (75% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $12.00 (80% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.50 (75% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $6.00 (80% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $3.75 (75% off)
- Steep - $6.00 (80% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: Ezio Auditore Pack - $17.40 (71% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Summer Sale.
Steam
The Steam Summer Sale has begun! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals and some deals are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. If we miss anything egregious, let us know in the comments, but for now, we're cracking our knuckles and listing as much as we can with the time available to us! Here we go!
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Valve Complete Pack - $13.14 (91% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $49.79 (17% off)
- NieR Replicant - $44.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $40.19 (33% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $12.99 (35% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $11.99 (40% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (10% off)
- Outriders - $38.99 (35% off)
- Knockout City - $14.99 (25% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Loop Hero - $9.99 (33% off)
- Hades - $17.49 (30% off)
- Disco Elysium - $25.99 (35% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $26.79 (33% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.80 (63% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers - $23.99 (40% off)
- Yakuza: Lika A Dragon - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $26.91 (55% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [VR headset required] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Maneater - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Death Stranding - $23.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $32.99 (45% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $34.98 (42% off)
- State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $14.99 (50% off)
- Gears Tactics - $23.99 (60% off)
- Gears 5 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Black Mesa - $7.99 (60% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $24.10 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $5.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Complete Collection - $75.71 (74% off)
- Apex Legends: Champion Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/21 @ 10AM PT)
- XCOM Chimera Squad - $9.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $20.64 (84% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $49.89 (76% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope + Man of Medan - $23.14 (61% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $8.99 (85% off)
- CODE VEIN - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $17.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $19.79 (82% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $29.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - $14.99 (50% off)
- BlazBlue Centralfiction - $5.99 (85% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $12.99 (35% off)
- Killer Instinct - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Summer Bundle - $22.25 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Collection - $15.80 (86% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Planet Zoo Premium Edition - $50.73 (47% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- Carrion - $12.99 (35% off)
- Griftlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Rust - $19.99 (50% off)
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle - $19.52 (44% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $29.99 (25% off)
- Baba is You - $11.99 (20% off)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild - $4.79 (76% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cities: Skylines Collection - $111.72 (54% off)
- Amnesia: Rebirth - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $11.99 (40% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- DUSK - $10.99 (45% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Phasmophobia [Steam Early Access] - $11.89 (15% off)
- Ultrakill [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Due Process [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Raft [Steam Early Access] - $13.39 (33% off)
- SCUM [Steam Early Access] - $20.99 (40% off)
- GTFO [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Labyrinthine [Steam Early Access] - $7.99 (20% off)
- Democracy 4 [Steam Early Access] - $13.49 (50% off)
- Golf It! [Steam Early Access] - $4.49 (50% off)
- Gunfire Reborn [Steam Early Access] - $9.47 (21% off)
- KartKraft [Steam Early Access] - $6.79 (66% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam Early Access] - $16.99 (15% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.89 (67% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $16.74 (33% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mordhau - $20.09 (33% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $10.49 (30% off)
- Prison Architect - $7.49 (75% off)
- What the Golf? - $7.99 (60% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $8.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- TowerFall Ascension - $2.99 (80% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Spiritfarer - $19.79 (34% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $34.99 (30% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $10.00 (75% off)
- Space Engineers - $13.99 (30% off)
- Wreckfest - $14.99 (50% off)
- rFactor 2 - $12.79 (60% off)
- NASCAR Heat 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $14.99 (50% off)
- Arma 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dead Space Pack - $17.96 (74% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 2 - $4.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $8.99 (40% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (75% off)
- FTL: Faster Than Light - $2.49 (75% off)
- Undertale - $2.99 (70% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake Collection - $7.49 (70% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for July 2: Steam Summer Sale continues