Watch the Mr. Sakurai Presents 'Kazuya' Smash Bros. Ultimate livestream here Come and watch Mr. Sakurai give an in-depth look at Kazuya, the next fighter coming o Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Mr. Sakurai has another presentation for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players. This time, Masahiro Sakurai will present Kazuya to the world with an in-depth look at the fighter’s moves, abilities, and everything else critical to using this new challenger. You can watch the livestream right here in the YouTube embed below.

Mr. Sakurai Presents “Kazuya”

The Mr. Sakurai Presents “Kazuya” livestream is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET on June 28. The presentation is set to go for roughly 40 minutes and will focus solely on Kazuya. You can tune in to the presentation using the video embed below or it can be viewed directly on the Nintendo YouTube channel.

As mentioned above, the livestream will only focus on Kazuya. The official Tweet from Nintendo Versus notes that the Mr. Sakurai Presents will not include any reveals for Challenger Pack 11. However, there will be reveals for Mii Fighter costumes and Kazuya’s release date.

Kazuya’ marks the second last fighter to be revealed as part of Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass Vol. 2 DLC. The pass has included such fighters as Min Min from ARMS, Steve and Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7, and Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. With one fighter left, there’s sure to be plenty of speculation as to who it might be. Could we be looking at another two-for-one fighter?

