Evening Reading - May 17, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

This man makes train sounds

#OnThisDay 1977: Blue Peter featured a one-man sound effect library.



If you haven't quite mastered these skills, check out the BBC Sound Effects Library for over 33,000 clips from across the world: https://t.co/HyCMgrZXcc pic.twitter.com/uWYzLgh3AT — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) May 2, 2021

I wonder what he's up to these days.

Chaos

This video is 59 seconds of pure CHAOS pic.twitter.com/43pEbnpFtp — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 30, 2021

So. Much. Chaos.

Here's Harrison Ford reacting to a magic trick

Please enjoy Harrison Ford watching a magic trick & then reacting in the only way Harrison Ford reacts to anything pic.twitter.com/oAoUlDT3GY — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) April 28, 2021

I love Harrison Ford.

The perfect bank teller

A very cooperative bank teller during a robbery: pic.twitter.com/rEnNBesx80 — Colin Rourke (@ballin_rourke) April 28, 2021

I wish the bank tellers in Payday 2 and GTA were this cooperative.

This also applies to Australians

New Zealanders use "fuck" as punctuation so much and with so little weight attached to it that it at times becomes difficult to find quotes suitable for American publications. like I fucking support it but these are my struggles whānau — Charlotte Graham-McLay شارلوت (@CGrahamMcLay) April 30, 2021

Don't want to heavily edit quotes.

Princess Peach's shoes

She's gotta have some decent boots to do what she does.

This person tracks their parking spots at the local market

For the last six years I’ve kept a spreadsheet listing every parking spot I’ve used at the local supermarket in a bid to park in them all. This week I completed my Magnum Opus! A thread. — Gareth Wild (@GarethWild) April 27, 2021

They've also listed the best and worst spots to park.

It's almost bed time, you should get some rest

remember the insane stuff we used to do as kids? like get sleepy, go to bed, and wake up not sleepy — Ian Dukes (@ianpauldukes) February 28, 2021

I hope you slumber like a child.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.