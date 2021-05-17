Evening Reading - May 17, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- L.A. Noire 10 years later: Changing the face of the game
- Samurai Warriors 5 interview: Getting back to where it all started
- Total War: Warhammer 3 hands-on preview - Rising from the ashes
- E3 2021 dates, games, and app download
- Twitch introduces Local Subscription Pricing for global markets
- GameStop (GME) shares up nearly 15% today - stock chart price levels to watch
- Elon Musk impersonators reportedly stole over $2 million in cryptocurrency scams
- Elon Musk says creating a new cryptocurrency would be a 'big pain in the neck'
- Elon Musk tweets that Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin
- Former Epic and Blizzard devs form Lightforge Games studio
This man makes train sounds
#OnThisDay 1977: Blue Peter featured a one-man sound effect library.— BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) May 2, 2021
If you haven't quite mastered these skills, check out the BBC Sound Effects Library for over 33,000 clips from across the world: https://t.co/HyCMgrZXcc pic.twitter.com/uWYzLgh3AT
I wonder what he's up to these days.
Chaos
This video is 59 seconds of pure CHAOS pic.twitter.com/43pEbnpFtp— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 30, 2021
So. Much. Chaos.
Here's Harrison Ford reacting to a magic trick
Please enjoy Harrison Ford watching a magic trick & then reacting in the only way Harrison Ford reacts to anything pic.twitter.com/oAoUlDT3GY— Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) April 28, 2021
I love Harrison Ford.
The perfect bank teller
A very cooperative bank teller during a robbery: pic.twitter.com/rEnNBesx80— Colin Rourke (@ballin_rourke) April 28, 2021
I wish the bank tellers in Payday 2 and GTA were this cooperative.
This also applies to Australians
New Zealanders use "fuck" as punctuation so much and with so little weight attached to it that it at times becomes difficult to find quotes suitable for American publications. like I fucking support it but these are my struggles whānau— Charlotte Graham-McLay شارلوت (@CGrahamMcLay) April 30, 2021
Don't want to heavily edit quotes.
Princess Peach's shoes
Dress+Chucks+Princess Peach 👑 pic.twitter.com/9i0GZbgsy9— Nachoz 🌸 (@NachozArts) April 28, 2021
She's gotta have some decent boots to do what she does.
This person tracks their parking spots at the local market
For the last six years I’ve kept a spreadsheet listing every parking spot I’ve used at the local supermarket in a bid to park in them all. This week I completed my Magnum Opus! A thread.— Gareth Wild (@GarethWild) April 27, 2021
They've also listed the best and worst spots to park.
It's almost bed time, you should get some rest
remember the insane stuff we used to do as kids? like get sleepy, go to bed, and wake up not sleepy— Ian Dukes (@ianpauldukes) February 28, 2021
I hope you slumber like a child.
