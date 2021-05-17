New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 17, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

This man makes train sounds

I wonder what he's up to these days.

Chaos

So. Much. Chaos.

Here's Harrison Ford reacting to a magic trick

I love Harrison Ford.

The perfect bank teller

I wish the bank tellers in Payday 2 and GTA were this cooperative.

This also applies to Australians

Don't want to heavily edit quotes.

Princess Peach's shoes

She's gotta have some decent boots to do what she does.

This person tracks their parking spots at the local market

They've also listed the best and worst spots to park.

It's almost bed time, you should get some rest

I hope you slumber like a child.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

