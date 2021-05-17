Elon Musk tweets that Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin Despite the company's suspension of the cryptocurrency as a payment method, Tesla has not sold any of its Bitcoin.

Tesla and Elon Musk are often at the forefront for new changes and evolution in technology, as well as the constantly-growing world of cryptocurrency. Musk made waves when he announced just months ago that Tesla would begin to accept Bitcoin as a payment method, only to walk that decision back last week. However, despite the removal of Bitcoin as an accepted payment at Tesla, Musk has confirmed that the company has not sold off any of its Bitcoin.

This news comes from Elon Musk’s personal Twitter account, where he often shares insight to the latest ongoings at Tesla. Musk originally replied to a post that implied that Tesla was selling off a large portion of its Bitcoin, seemingly confirming the report. However, this was apparently a misunderstanding, as Musk later tweeted “to clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin.” This of course had Bitcoin followers up in arms, as many pointed to Musk’s tweets as the cause of a dip in value this past Sunday.

To clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2021

This all comes just days after Elon Musk shared the news that Tesla would no longer be accepting Bitcoin as a payment method due to environmental concerns, this was just months after the electric vehicle company began to accept the cryptocurrency. However, he did state that Tesla would be open to taking Bitcoin again if miners found a method that wasn’t as taxing on the environment. Perhaps Tesla holding onto its Bitcoin could be an indication that Musk and company are far from finished with the famed cryptocurrency.

As the situation continues to evolve, many have speculated that Tesla will begin to accept Dogecoin as a payment method in lieu of Bitcoin being revoked. This is an idea that Musk has entertained himself on his social channels. For more on the latest from Tesla and Elon Musk, stick with us here on Shacknews.