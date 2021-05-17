New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
Twitch introduces Local Subscription Pricing for global markets

Twitch will be adjusting the cost of subscriptions around the world in order to better align with "the cost of living."
Donovan Erskine
1

Twitch is the go-to hub for video game livestreaming content. Creators grow a community of viewers, who can in turn monetarily contribute to the streamer. Subscriptions are a popular way to do that, allowing viewers to pledge a minimum of $4.99 a month to their favorite streamers. However, the cost of subscribing is more steep in certain parts of the world, and Twitch is looking to address that. Local Subscription Pricing will see Twitch adjusting the cost of subscribing around the globe in order to better align the value of money in those areas.

Twitch made a post to its official blog on May 17, 2021 in order to reveal Local Subscription Pricing. “We’ve heard from fans everywhere that it’s not equally affordable around the world to show support, access custom emotes, and enjoy all the other benefits that come with being a subscriber,” the post reads. A standard Twitch subscription costs $4.99 USD, or whatever it’s equivalence is in other nations. However, economic value isn’t as simple as translating the value of a dollar to any other currency. Because of that, the cost of subscribing to a Twitch channel in many other markets is a much steeper investment that we may perceive it to be here in the United States.

Twitch backs up these claims with some analytical data. The number of active users in Europe and Asia that are subscribing to channels are 50% lower than those in the United States. For Latin Americans, it’s 80% lower. Twitch will begin to evaluate and adjust the price of subscribing, renewing subscriptions, and gifting subscriptions in different regions across the world so that it’s more in tune with their cost of living. This will start with Mexico and Turkey on May 20.

Twitch’s introduction of Local Subscription Pricing will hopefully allow more viewers to support the creators they admire. For more on Twitch, we’ve got you covered right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

