Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade's final trailer confirms its PS5 exclusivity may be limited Some fine print at the end of the trailer seems to indicate that the exclusivity with PS5 will last 'at least six months.'

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will bring another big chapter in the series to the PS5 soon enough. Focused on Wutai ninja and materia thief Yuffie Kisaragi, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade tells an entirely different angle of events going on in Midgar. Coming in June, it will be exclusive to the PS5 when it launches. However, that may not be the permanent case. Recent details for Intergrade seem to suggest that there may be a limit on the PS5 exclusivity of the game.

This tidbit comes out of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade’s final trailer, released on the Final Fantasy YouTube channel on May 7, 2021. While the trailer takes another deep dive into Yuffie’s adventure and many of the details we’ve seen in previous announcements of the game, there was a little fine print at the end that offered an interesting detail. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is apparently “available on PS5 at least six months earlier than any other format,” which seems to indicate there’s a limit to its exclusivity.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake games have remained solely on PlayStation consoles for the time being. Even the base Final Fantasy 7 Remake is only available to PS4 and PS5. However, that doesn’t completely eliminate the possibility of the game being ported elsewhere. Increasingly, Sony has been more open to allowing some of its exclusives for the PlayStation have second life on other platforms. We’ve seen Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding come to PC, and MLB The Show 21 is even on Xbox with crossplay now. With Final Fantasy 7 Remake acting as one of Square Enix’s flagship products, it would make sense for the publisher to want to expand the game’s audience with a PC release.

There’s no telling if this means Final Fantasy 7 Remake could land on other platforms or if Intergrade just might stop being solely on PS5 and come to PS4 players who haven’t upgraded. Nonetheless, the line about limited exclusivity is cause for wonder. We’ll keep an eye out to see if anything comes of it as Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade launches on June 10, 2021.