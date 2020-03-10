Horizon Zero Dawn PC release confirmed by Sony Get ready to explore a vast world as Aloy as the expansive open world adventure Horizon Zero Dawn comes to PC for the first time this summer.

At long last, it looks like we've finally gotten confirmation that Horizon Zero Dawn is making its way to PC.

Sony has finally given its confirmation that Horizon Zero Dawn will indeed be coming to the platform this summer, thanks to an intriguing little tidbit from head of Sony Worldwide Studios and former managing director from Guerrilla Games, Hermen Hulst.

Hulst's comments appeared on the PlayStation Blog as part of an interview, where he indicated that additional details on the game's debut would be on its way soon. That's another former PlayStation 4 exclusive like Death Stranding that'll soon be available for an even wider audience to enjoy.

"Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer," he said, and with the debut of the PlayStation Blog interview, the game's official page went up on Steam. You'll be able to purchase the Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for a comprehensive experience on PC, which will come with the following:

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Frozen Wilds expansion

Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow

Carja Trader Pack

Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow

Banuk Traveller Pack

Nora Keeper Pack

There isn't a set release date yet either, beyond the "Summer 2020" as listed on the Steam page. That's around the time we can expect to see Death Stranding come to PC, too.

Of course, right now there aren't any further details on what kind of PC-exclusive features may be bundled with the game as part of the jump to its new platform. Hulst noted that Sony is open to "new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation" as well, but didn't divulge much more than that about future plans with other PlayStation titles.

You know what this means. Clear that summer slate on the 2020 gaming calendar, PC gamers. It's about to get busy.