Where to find the W870 TAC shotgun - Resident Evil Village Locate the W870 TAC shotgun in Resident Evil Village and say goodbye to your slow firing shotgun days of old.

There are a lot of ways to shoot beasts in Resident Evil Village and the W870 TAC is one of the best methods. This shotgun can tear through lycans and whatever other monsters you encounter. For those that want the best shotgun on the market, finding the W870 TAC shotgun should be a main goal.

W870 TAC shotgun location

The W870 TAC shotgun is found in a small house in the Garden area that leads to House Beneviento. While you will run past this place on the way to the Beneviento location, it will only be accessible after you’ve defeated the boss inside House Beneviento – remember to find and destroy the Goat of Warding while you’re there.

When you do defeat the boss inside House Beneviento, head back toward the main hub area. Pass the grave where the treasure box is marked on your map and look out for the house that’s coming up on your right. This house contains the W870 TAC shotgun. Enter the house to spot the shotgun on the table. There’s not much else in here.

As you grab the shotgun, be prepared to fight some new enemies. You’ll want to equip it and start blasting. This shotgun is a nice upgrade from the M1897 shotgun that you get at the start of the game. At this point, unless you’re really attached to it, you can probably sell the old shotgun for some Lei. The next big guns you want to be looking out for are the GM 79 grenade launcher and the M1851 Wolfsbane magnum.

Now that you’ve got the W870 TAC shotgun, you’re closing in on acquiring all the powerful weapons in Resident Evil Village. Make sure to take some time to look over the Shacknews Resident Evil Village page, it’s here you’ll find a wealth of information to help you survive.