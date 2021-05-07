How to get more Lei - Resident Evil Village Money makes everything easier in Resident Evil Village which is why you're going to need a lot of Lei, the game's currency.

Lei is the currency players will be using in Resident Evil Village to buy items from the Duke, the merchant you’ll find tucked away in odd places. At the start of the game, you’ll have no money to your name, but by exploring, breaking some things, and killing some enemies, you’ll quickly get more Lei to spend on important items and upgrades.

How to get more Lei

Things get to be pretty expensive in Resident Evil Village. But if you do the following, you should have all the Lei you need to buy everything.

Getting enough Lei to buy everything you want in Resident Evil Village is going to take a bit of work. By the time you meet the Duke (the corpulent merchant), you’ll barely have a few hundred Lei to rub together. However, there are ways to get more Lei into your pockets. Here are some of the ways to get more money:

Find bags of Lei while exploring

Break open vases

Killing enemies

Sell valuable treasure items

Firstly, in order to get more Lei you will need to do a lot of exploring. The currency is often well hidden around the world of Resident Evil Village, including in vases and tucked away below cupboards and tables. Each bag or pile of Lei you find will give you a few hundred of the precious currency. While you're exploring, you should also keep your eyes peeled for the Goats of Warding, a collectible item.

While you’re exploring, especially while in Castle Dimitrescu, you should be smashing every vase you see. A lot of these vases will have herbs and other goodies, but some also have Lei. Remember to smash all the windows you see, too, as it’s needed for the Hooligan Achievement/Trophy.

One of the best ways to get Lei is to kill enemies. Not only do they drop valuables to sell to the Duke, but they can also drop bundles of money. Considering how action-packed Resident Evil Village is, you should have no trouble finding foes to shoot. To make this easier on you, make sure you unlock better weapons, like the M1911 handgun, W870 TAC shotgun, and the M1851 Wolfsbane revolver magnum.

Finally, the best way to earn a lot of Lei is by selling items to Duke. Along your travels you will find all kinds of treasure items that have no purpose other than to be sold. These include things covered in crystals, dolls, jewelry, treasures like goblets and plates, remains of certain bosses, and things like a Wooden Animal. Each one sells for hundreds of Lei with some late-game items selling for tens of thousands of Lei. By the time you reach the endgame, you should have no trouble purchasing all the upgrades and attachments you want.

As you play through Resident Evil Village, make sure you’re exploring every nook and cranny so you never miss any stray Lei lying around. Even better, if you can find treasure items they can be sold for a considerable amount. By just doing these two things, you’ll get more Lei in Resident Evil Village than you’ll know what to do with. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Resident Evil Village page for more helpful tips.