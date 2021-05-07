Where to find the M1851 Wolfsbane magnum - Resident Evil Village Discover the location of the M1851 Wolfsbane, Resident Evil Village's powerful magnum variant.

The M1851 Wolfsbane revolver is a monstrously powerful magnum in Resident Evil Village. As the name suggests, this thing is the bane of wolves, which means it can obliterate lycans. If you’re preparing to dive deep into lycan territory, you’ll want to first unlock the M1851 Wolfsbane.

M1851 Wolfsbane magnum location

The M1851 Wolfsbane magnum is found in Moreau’s Lab area, to the deep south. This location is only accessible after you have defeated Moreau and are in possession of the crank – which is also used to acquire the Finest Fish in the Lone Road area.

As you progress through Resident Evil Village, the Duke will inform you of some treasure that has been left around the village. While most of this is actual treasure you can sell him, some of it is powerful weaponry, like the M1851 Wolfsbane.

You will need to use the crank on the gate to gain access to the Wolfsbane magnum.

In terms of actually reaching the Wolfsbane magnum, you will need to defeat Moreau then work your way out of his location. As you exit, you will go up a long elevator ride and into a wooden mill. Exit the mill and you’ll be facing a metal gate that needs the crank. Open the gate with the crank and follow the path up the hill. You’ll eventually come across three houses, the M1851 Wolfsbane magnum is in the last house, inside the Moreau’s Hidden Weapon treasure chest.

After you unlock the magnum, you’ll likely want to equip it quickly so you can use it on the next enemy you see. Keep in mind, magnum ammo is exceedingly rare, so use it wisely. At this point, you should have just about every weapon in the game – if you haven’t, make sure to check out the Shacknews Resident Evil Village page for a collection of other guns to help you on your way.