Where to find the GM 79 grenade launcher - Resident Evil Village Unlock the GM 79 grenade launcher and start exploding all your problems in Resident Evil Village.

The GM 79 grenade launcher makes quick work of groups of enemies in Resident Evil Village. While you can get away with using any weapons, it’s probably a good idea to find the GM 79 grenade launcher and use it. When coupled with some other weapons, Ethan is able to dish out a lot of damage very quickly, which makes boss fights a breeze.

GM 79 grenade launcher location

The GM 79 grenade launcher can be found in the East Old Town of the Village, in the waterwheel building. This weapon is actually one of the treasures that the Duke will mark on your map after you finish the Castle Dimitrescu section. Unfortunately, you’re not going to be able to grab the grenade launcher until you have the Four-Winged Unborn Key.

You must have the Four-Winged Unborn Key in order to unlock the GM 79 grenade launcher.

When you do open the gate and gain access to the waterwheel building, you will encounter a brutally tough monster. The only way to safely reach the waterwheel is to carefully work your way around the perimeter, sneaking from building to building.

Unlock the waterwheel building using the Iron Insignia Key and you will spot the GM 79 grenade launcher sitting on the table in front of you. Grab it to start using the explosive rounds you’ve likely been finding all over the place.

The grenade launcher is one of the most powerful weapons in the game. By coupling it with the M1851 Wolfsbane magnum, you will be able to quickly take down just about anything the game throws at you.

With the GM 79 grenade launcher unlocked, you can deal with the beast that’s slinking around the area. Make sure to take its bones to the Duke to sell it so you can continue earning more Lei. While you’re chatting with the Duke, take some time to look over the Shacknews Resident Evil Village page for more weapon and item locations as well as collectible guides.