Evening Reading - April 9, 2021

Tunnels of the future

Thanks Elon, very cool!

What are you up to, Cliffy B?

And, yes, for the record, I'm working on some new stuff, and you should know every damned day it's agonizing to not talk about it.



Deal with it. Love y'all. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) April 7, 2021

Fine, keep your secrets

Sony working on a counter to Game Pass?

God of War's creator states that he's heard Sony is working on a counter to Game Pass. Interesting...

RIP DMX

Man sold out a continent for the culture. Rest in Power to the legend #DMXforever pic.twitter.com/NfOhBDJi3E — Steve Scott @weplayUFL (@Tasty_Steve) April 9, 2021

DMX passed away today at the age of 50.

Intel's Bleep gets dunked on

Computer, I want you to simulate a full Xbox Live multiplayer lobby for the 2009 video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Enable misogyny, name calling, racism and xenophobia, sexually explicit language, and swearing... Oh, and computer? Turn all N-word prohibitors... off. pic.twitter.com/UN6XRKJ9EX — Joshua Legarreta (@Strange_Sunset) April 8, 2021

What a bleeping joke.

Beautiful mocat action

Yes, you can pet the cat.

