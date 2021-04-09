Evening Reading - April 9, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our week of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Sony & Naughty Dog allegedly working on The Last of Us remake for PS5
- Mortal Kombat's iconic movie theme song has been remade for the new film
- Blizzard suspends Paul "Zalae" Nemeth from Hearthstone esports following allegations
- Intel responds to criticism of Bleep, their new hate speech and profanity filter
- Sony reportedly passed on Days Gone 2 in favor of a new Uncharted game
- The Homefront: The Revolution cheat code to play 4K Timesplitters 2 has been rediscovered
- Resident Evil Village map shows first glimpse at a big world
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Tunnels of the future
Thanks Elon, very cool!
What are you up to, Cliffy B?
And, yes, for the record, I'm working on some new stuff, and you should know every damned day it's agonizing to not talk about it.— Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) April 7, 2021
Deal with it. Love y'all.
Fine, keep your secrets
Sony working on a counter to Game Pass?
God of War's creator states that he's heard Sony is working on a counter to Game Pass. Interesting...
RIP DMX
Man sold out a continent for the culture. Rest in Power to the legend #DMXforever pic.twitter.com/NfOhBDJi3E— Steve Scott @weplayUFL (@Tasty_Steve) April 9, 2021
DMX passed away today at the age of 50.
Intel's Bleep gets dunked on
Computer, I want you to simulate a full Xbox Live multiplayer lobby for the 2009 video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Enable misogyny, name calling, racism and xenophobia, sexually explicit language, and swearing... Oh, and computer? Turn all N-word prohibitors... off. pic.twitter.com/UN6XRKJ9EX— Joshua Legarreta (@Strange_Sunset) April 8, 2021
What a bleeping joke.
Beautiful mocat action
April 9, 2021
Yes, you can pet the cat.
Have a good one, folks
April 9, 2021
Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
