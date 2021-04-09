The Homefront: The Revolution cheat code to play 4K Timesplitters 2 has been rediscovered Once thought lost, a cheat code for Homefront: The Revolution has been discovered that opens a full 4K version of TimeSplitters 2.

Recently, a thread was posted in which video game developers shared some of the most interesting easter eggs they had ever put in their games. It was a fun conversation in which a lot of interesting gaming secrets were shared. One of the most interesting among the bunch was that of Double Eleven Lead Programmer Matt Phillips, who revealed that he hid a fully playable 4K version of TimeSplitters 2 in Homefront: The Revolution… if you knew the cheat code to activate it. Unfortunately, he’d lost the code, which was only ever shared in a public space by his friend on Discord. It was thought lost… until it was recently rediscovered.

The code seemed to have reappeared in a response to Matt Phillips on Twitter on April 8, 2021. Apparently a particular button sequence of face, directional, and shoulder buttons input at the arcade machine that allows players to access the 4K version of TimeSplitters 2. And the response to Matt wasn’t the only code discovered. Dataminer Lance McDonald shared a thread of further codes and information related to Homefront: The Revolution in another, separate thread, though he also confirmed that the response to Phillips was legitimate.

You mean this code?

LT+Up, LT+Up, Down, LT+Right, RT+Left, RT+B, LT+Y, LT+Y, RT+X, LT+A — Spencer Perreault (@SpencerTheDean) April 8, 2021

Homefront: The Revolution was an okay game. Released back in 2016, it played off of the themes of films like Red Dawn in which other countries invade and bring down the United States, forcing citizens to fight back with guerrilla tactics. Homefront: The Revolution received mixed reviews and had a troubled development cycle. TimeSplitters 2 on the other hand is a genuine delight. The game came out in 2002 and was on a lot of “best of” lists for consoles and the shooter genre at the time.

That Homefront: The Revolution went more than five years without anyone finding a fully working and upgraded edition of TimeSplitters 2 on it is pretty amazing. What’s more fun is that if you have the game, you also finally have the means to check it out for yourself.