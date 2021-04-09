Mortal Kombat's iconic movie theme song has been remade for the new film Yes, it still slaps, but we lament there aren't as many roller skate rinks at which to hear the new Mortal Kombat theme on a regular basis.

The original Mortal Kombat movie in 1995 was fantastic for a lot of reasons. High among them was Oliver Adams and The Immortals’ Techno Syndrome, which served as the main theme song and credits theme of the movie. It was a much beloved song that likely comes first to mind whenever anyone mentions the old movie. Well, with the new 2021 Mortal Kombat film right around the corner, we could have guessed that they would take inspiration somewhere from the iconic theme, but Warner Bros. just released a remade version of the song from Benjamin Wallfisch which will be in the new film.

The new Mortal Kombat theme song, appropriately titled “Techno Syndrome 2021,” was released via the WaterTower Music YouTube channel on April 9, 2021. The new song was composed by Benjamin Wallfisch, who has lent his talents to films such as the rebooted IT movies, Shazam, and Blade Runner: 2049. It was mixed and mastered by Tom Norris, who has worked with Skrillex, Lady Gaga, and Zedd. You can hear the new theme below.

It seems pretty apparent that Wallfisch stayed faithful to a lot of the beats of the original with a few tweaks that don’t really do harm to the overall track (not to mention the fact that it would take some serious effort to make Techno Syndromes original melody sound bad).

“Ben and I both knew that we needed to use the classic Immortals track ‘Techno Syndrome’ as source material for the entire score of Mortal Kombat,” said Mortal Kombat 2021 film director Simon McQuoid in a press release. “But along with that, we knew that an updated, elevated version of the song also needed to be created, and Ben certainly delivered.”

For Wallfisch’s part, he actually went out of his way to reach out to original Techno Syndrome composers The Immortals to see what they thought of a remix.

My first question was what can we do with ‘Techno Syndrome,’ a piece of music so much part of the DNA of the game and the original movies? What motifs could be reinvented and blown up to a full-scale symphonic sound world in the score, and might there be room for a full reinvention of the whole song as an EDM single in 2021? A huge thank you to The Immortals for giving us their blessing to reimagine their classic track in this way, as a celebration of the world of Mortal Kombat and its fans, and of the uplifting power of Electronic Dance Music, which the original did so much to light the fuse of 30 years ago. ~ Benjamic Wallfisch

With the recent red band trailer for Mortal Kombat having assured us that the martial arts, blood, and fatalities are also intact, the new film is looking ready to deliver everything we’d expect out of a new Mortal Kombat movie when it arrives on April 23. It’s kind of a shame there aren’t as many roller skating rinks around these days to enjoy the new song well after the credits roll.