First-person mecha shooter Exomecha coming August 2021 TwistedRed's upcoming futuristic multiplayer free-to-play shooter Exomecha is set to bring large-scale battles in August 2021.

TwistedRed got our collective attention in 2020 when it showed off its upcoming futuristic multiplayer free-to-play title Exomecha. The game is not only bringing futuristic PVP and PVE multiplayer battle on the ground level in typical first-person shooter style, but it’s also bringing towering mechs to the table to make those same battles even more ridiculously flashy. Exomecha made another appearance with an upcoming release window set for August.

TwistedRed showed off the latest trailer for Exomecha during the ID@Xbox livestream show on March 26, 2021. It was at the end of the new trailer that we were reminded of the upcoming beta, as well as getting a release window for August 2021 on Xbox Series X and PC. Exomecha is going to be a free-to-play game. At its core, it’s also a first-person multiplayer shooter in which players will engage in regular gunplay and use of vehicles like jeeps, helicopters, and what looks like spider tank. It goes even further over-the-top by including giant mecha with various forms and weapons with which to turn the tide of battle.

Exomecha has looked very intriguing since it was first revealed back at the Xbox Series X Games Showcase back in July 2020. The team has promised that there will be both PVP huge-scale multiplayer battles, as well as PVE activities in which players take on objectives. Outside of humanoid mecha wielding firearms and melee weapons, we’ve also seen mechs taking on the form of giant fire-breathing dragons and other daunting creatures in their design. There’s no telling if we’ll be able to pilot the non-humanoid mecha just yet, but the upcoming beta should be illuminating as to exactly what we should expect leading up to the launch later this year.

Details should be expected fairly soon on the beta, but you can head to the website and sign up to be involved now. Stay tuned for further details as we get closer to Exomecha’s official launch in August 2021.