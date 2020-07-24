How to sign up for the Exomecha beta Learn how to sign up for the Exomecha beta and dive into the new mech battle game from TwistedRed.

Exomecha was officially unveiled during the July 24 Xbox Games Showcase. Looking to bring a ton of fast-paced mech action to your Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, the upcoming mech game is already slated to receive its first beta. But how exactly do you sign up for the Exomecha beta? Here’s what you need to know.

How to sign up for the Exomecha beta

Luckily, those looking to get into the Exomecha beta won’t have to jump through all that many hoops. In fact, all you need to do is make your way over to the Exomecha website and then scrolls down a little. The beta signup form is included on this first page and getting your name added to the pile is quite easy. All you need to do is drop your name in the email box, check the captcha box stating you aren’t a robot and then press submit.

You'll get a quick confirmation along the bottom of the box after you sign up for the Exomecha beta.

It's that easy to get yourself signed up for the Exomecha beta. Now that you’re signed up, though, when does this beta kick off? Well that info is a bit trickier.

Currently, we don’t know exactly when the Exomecha beta is set to kick off. We do know that Exomecha isn’t slated to release on the Xbox until 2021, which means we could be waiting a little bit for the beta to launch. Either way, you can follow the official Exomecha Twitter account for all the latest news, as we’re sure they will announce the beta start times closer to its release.

Exomecha is going to be a free-to-play mech battle game. The game will also feature an AI-controlled dragon that players will need to watch out for as they fight. According to the developer’s post on the Xbox blog, the game will offer flexible gameplay, giant mechs, unique gadgets, and boss battles. If any of this sounds enticing, then be sure you sign up for the beta using our instructions above.

Now that you know how to sign up for the Exomecha beta, make sure you check out the rest of the Xbox Games Showcase announcements right here on Shacknews.