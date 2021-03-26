Watch the ID@Xbox Twitch Gaming Showcase livestream here Make sure to tune into the ID@Xbox Twitch Gaming Showcase right here on March 26, 2021.

The first ID@Xbox showcase is coming, and there’s a lot to talk about. This time around ID@Xbox is teaming up with Twitch Gaming to bring all of the great indie announcements to you in the very first ID@Xbox Twitch Gaming Showcase. The stream is set to debut on March 26, 2021 at 9 a.m. PT/16:00 in the UK, and you can watch it right here.

Watch the ID@Xbox Twitch Gaming Showcase livestream here

Those looking to join in on the announcements and experience the latest ID@Xbox announcements will want to make their way over to the Twitch Gaming or Xbox Twitch channels. Both pages will play host to the event, and you can catch all of the latest reveals and highlights right there. You can also check out the embed below, which will give you a first-hand look at all the action without having to go anywhere else.

Xbox fans have plenty of reason to be excited about this upcoming ID@Xbox presentation, as we’ll get new looks at gameplay for more than 25 games, which include Second Extinction, The Ascent, and The Wild at Heart. Furthermore, we’ll also receive an update on the highly anticipated S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, as well as info about many more titles, too.

The showcase will also include appearances from Xbox community-favorite Twitch Streams, who will also host interviews with some of the developers behind these latest ID@Xbox games. There will also be announcements about new independent titles making the jump to Xbox Game Pass as well, so Game Pass subscribers will want to keep in the loop.

We’ll be watching all of the action ourselves, so make sure to keep your browsers tuned to our main ID@Xbox page for the latest breaking news and announcements. What are you hoping to see from this new ID@Xbox showcase? We’d love to hear what indie games you’re excited about seeing highlighted, so feel free to let us know in the comments below.