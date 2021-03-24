New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 24, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The ultimate fighting game

Yeah, you show him Pyra.

Definitely not haunted

Nope. No ghosts here.

Stomach ache?

No problem. We've got a solution for that.

linkin_park_numb.exe

LimeWire. Those were the days.

DBZ x Simpsons

I think another Simpsons wrestling game is in order.

H.P. Lovecat

They really are entities from another dimension.

Moving circles

Wait, they're not moving? It seems as if there is a thin line of pixels on certain quadrants that is the opposite colors. How these shift and change looks to dictate the "motion". Amazing.

King of the Hill screens

Hank is my spirit animal in this one. Must. Acquire. More. Energy.

He's innocent

There's not enough evidence for a trial. Throw the case out.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. It's getting warm again, but it should hopefully start getting cold soon, which means more kitty snuggles.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

