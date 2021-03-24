Evening Reading - March 24, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- It Takes Two review: Together forever
- GALAHAD 3093 hands-on preview: Mechs of the Round Table
- Dota 2 overhauls new player experience ahead of Netflix series premiere
- Path of Exile sets Ultimatum release date, promises details on sequel
- Steam Game Festival renamed to Steam Next Fest, coming June 2021
- Xbox Live Gold requirement officially being removed on Party Chat & F2P games
- Ex-Blizzard-led Frost Giant Studios raises $9.7 million for new RTS game
- Immortals Fenyx Rising DLC #2 explores Myths of the Eastern Realms
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The ultimate fighting game
Yeah, you show him Pyra.
Definitely not haunted
This just went up around the corner and I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS. pic.twitter.com/6iQigFQco5— Margot Bloomstein (@mbloomstein) March 24, 2021
Nope. No ghosts here.
Stomach ache?
Dr. Bogard pic.twitter.com/ju4zutUfSk— Tuna (@TinaFate1) March 24, 2021
No problem. We've got a solution for that.
linkin_park_numb.exe
Kids don’t know the pain of destroying your family computer for a low quality version of Nellyville pic.twitter.com/f9Ygpcjib5— Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) March 23, 2021
LimeWire. Those were the days.
DBZ x Simpsons
Thought I'd redraw a sad scene from DBZ pic.twitter.com/qscTvjRHmX— dru (@AndrewGoudreau) March 24, 2021
I think another Simpsons wrestling game is in order.
H.P. Lovecat
When your cat is secretly a 5th dimensional elder god. pic.twitter.com/aQh1XaBP10— Diogenes of Sinope 🏺🐕🔬 (@hoplitnet) March 23, 2021
They really are entities from another dimension.
Moving circles
neither spinning circle is moving— hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) March 22, 2021
retweet to upset someone’s brain pic.twitter.com/aGyuoF1NlM
Wait, they're not moving? It seems as if there is a thin line of pixels on certain quadrants that is the opposite colors. How these shift and change looks to dictate the "motion". Amazing.
King of the Hill screens
March 23, 2021
Hank is my spirit animal in this one. Must. Acquire. More. Energy.
He's innocent
the crime the criminal pic.twitter.com/z991TPePVV— imane (@urfriendimane) March 22, 2021
There's not enough evidence for a trial. Throw the case out.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. It's getting warm again, but it should hopefully start getting cold soon, which means more kitty snuggles.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
