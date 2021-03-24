Evening Reading - March 24, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The ultimate fighting game

Yeah, you show him Pyra.

Definitely not haunted

This just went up around the corner and I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS. pic.twitter.com/6iQigFQco5 — Margot Bloomstein (@mbloomstein) March 24, 2021

Nope. No ghosts here.

Stomach ache?

No problem. We've got a solution for that.

linkin_park_numb.exe

Kids don’t know the pain of destroying your family computer for a low quality version of Nellyville pic.twitter.com/f9Ygpcjib5 — Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) March 23, 2021

LimeWire. Those were the days.

DBZ x Simpsons

Thought I'd redraw a sad scene from DBZ pic.twitter.com/qscTvjRHmX — dru (@AndrewGoudreau) March 24, 2021

I think another Simpsons wrestling game is in order.

H.P. Lovecat

When your cat is secretly a 5th dimensional elder god. pic.twitter.com/aQh1XaBP10 — Diogenes of Sinope 🏺🐕🔬 (@hoplitnet) March 23, 2021

They really are entities from another dimension.

Moving circles

neither spinning circle is moving



retweet to upset someone’s brain pic.twitter.com/aGyuoF1NlM — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) March 22, 2021

Wait, they're not moving? It seems as if there is a thin line of pixels on certain quadrants that is the opposite colors. How these shift and change looks to dictate the "motion". Amazing.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/RIp26QXuuz — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) March 23, 2021

Hank is my spirit animal in this one. Must. Acquire. More. Energy.

He's innocent

the crime the criminal pic.twitter.com/z991TPePVV — imane (@urfriendimane) March 22, 2021

There's not enough evidence for a trial. Throw the case out.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night.

