Steam Game Festival renamed to Steam Next Fest, coming June 2021 Steam Next Fest will still allow players to try a massive collection of upcoming game demos with the next event slated for nearly a week in June 2021.

Steam Game Festival was an interesting byproduct of events in 2020. Where we suddenly lost the ability to go do coverage at events where game developers could show off games regularly, things like Steam Game Festival rose out of the ashes of canceled PAX, E3, and other such regular gatherings to share a multitude of gaming demos with prospective players. Coming into 2021, Steam still wants to continue to help devs show off their games, but it will be under a different name, Steam Next Fest, and it’s coming in June 2021.

Steam revealed the Steam Next Fest event via an announcement on its website on March 24, 2021. Coming on June 16 and running through June 22, 2021, Steam Next Fest will run almost entirely similar to the prior Steam Game Festival. Hundreds of demos will be available to download and play from throughout the gaming industry, developer livestreams will take place through the event, and chat with the teams as they progress in development will be available when the event opens. You can see the trailer from the last event just below.

You can count on it that Shacknews will also be ready to bring key games from the upcoming event to the front and center. Steam Game Festivals of 2020 were grand opportunities to share some unique gems from among the grand library of game demo offerings in last year’s events. Even in the most previous event in February 2021, we got the opportunity to share cool things like Linked Mask, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Rain on your Parade, and In My Shadow to name a few.

With Steam Next Fest acting very similar, you can expect we’ll be here to bring more cool titles to your attention when the event arrives in June. Stay tuned for more information and coverage of the event in the coming months.