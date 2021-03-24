Ex-Blizzard-led Frost Giant Studios raises $9.7 million for new RTS game Developers at Frost Giant Studios have reeled in nearly $10 million for a brand new real-time strategy game.

Several former developers at Blizzard Entertainment left the company in order to form their own studio. Named Frost Giant Studios, this team is led by Tim Campbell and Tim Morten, two longtime Blizzard employees. The devs had been fundraising for a new project, and have now revealed their totals. After two rounds of funding, Frost Giant Studios has raised $9.7 million for a brand new RTS game.

Frost Giant Studios originally raised $4.7 million for the project back in October. In its second round of fundraising, the studio brought in an additional $5 million, bringing its total to $9.7 million, the company announced. The primary contributors were Kona Venture Partners, Global Founders Capital, RXBAR co-founder Jared Smith, and entrepreneur Eden Chen.

Developers at Frost Giant Studios

Frost Giant Studios includes Tim Morten, who served as production director on Starcraft 2, one of the most highly beloved real-time strategy games. The entirety of the $9.7 million will go towards supporting the team on its upcoming game, which Morten will oversee the production of.

Not much else is known about Frost Giant Studios' upcoming game, other than the fact that it’s an RTS and a brand new IP. With such a talented roster assembled, it’ll be interesting to see what the group comes up with. For more news and updates on the project, be sure to bookmark our newly created topic page dedicated to Frost Giant Studios.