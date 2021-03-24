New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
Ex-Blizzard-led Frost Giant Studios raises $9.7 million for new RTS game

Developers at Frost Giant Studios have reeled in nearly $10 million for a brand new real-time strategy game.
Donovan Erskine
6

Several former developers at Blizzard Entertainment left the company in order to form their own studio. Named Frost Giant Studios, this team is led by Tim Campbell and Tim Morten, two longtime Blizzard employees. The devs had been fundraising for a new project, and have now revealed their totals. After two rounds of funding, Frost Giant Studios has raised $9.7 million for a brand new RTS game.

Frost Giant Studios originally raised $4.7 million for the project back in October. In its second round of fundraising, the studio brought in an additional $5 million, bringing its total to $9.7 million, the company announced. The primary contributors were Kona Venture Partners, Global Founders Capital, RXBAR co-founder Jared Smith, and entrepreneur Eden Chen.

Developers at Frost Giant Studios

Frost Giant Studios includes Tim Morten, who served as production director on Starcraft 2, one of the most highly beloved real-time strategy games. The entirety of the $9.7 million will go towards supporting the team on its upcoming game, which Morten will oversee the production of.

Not much else is known about Frost Giant Studios' upcoming game, other than the fact that it’s an RTS and a brand new IP. With such a talented roster assembled, it’ll be interesting to see what the group comes up with. For more news and updates on the project, be sure to bookmark our newly created topic page dedicated to Frost Giant Studios.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    March 24, 2021 1:30 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Ex-Blizzard-led Frost Giant Studios raises $9.7 million for new RTS game

    • Stimpak Chopra mercury mega
      reply
      March 24, 2021 1:32 PM

      Command and Conquer: Generals 2

      Was there a Generals 2?

    • bcyde legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 24, 2021 1:42 PM

      Brand new IP could be cool, but it would also make me happy if they just licensed Warhammer 40k and did a good 40K RTS that could live up to some of the older Dawn of War games.

      • FunkytownP legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 24, 2021 3:01 PM

        I think it’s guaranteed to be a new IP as they will want ownership and creative control. Going to be interesting to see what kind of market remains for RTS. I think their biggest hurdle will be getting non-rts players to try the genre.

        • Dessicator82 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          March 24, 2021 3:10 PM

          Figuring out what market is left will be tough. SC2 crushed the competition on quality and LoL and DOTA permanently splintered the audience.

        • HappyNoodle
          reply
          March 24, 2021 4:06 PM

          Imo I think its more about bringing back the rts players before mobas and converting people who have only played mobas to try RTS.

          The world's most popular game is an off shoot of the rts genre.

          I don't know what the answer is to do that but I think making 2v2, 3v3 or more a heavy focus over strictly 1v1 might be a direction they end up going. Competitive players generally like to play with friends or groups these days. Trying to keep it 1v1 probably isn't the answer. It's why I think arena shooters have never had their resurgence.

          I think general audiences overall want team dynamics as does general players.


    • Nighteyes legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 24, 2021 3:37 PM

      These days RTS games generally feel... not dead but stagnant. Making one in the current market feels incredibly risky.

      What would it have to have to be successful?

      • Fooldozer legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 24, 2021 3:44 PM

        free to play, cosmetic funded, deck building, battle royale, esports integrated, viking themed rts with a legion of pet twitch streamers

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 24, 2021 4:13 PM

      Oh good, new HotS characters.

