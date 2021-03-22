Evening Reading - March 22, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Resident Evil special: 25 years of T-Virus, tyrants, & tank-control survival horror
- GALAHAD 3093 hands-on preview: Mechs of the Round Table
- Rocket League and Fortnite's Llama-Rama crossover returns this week
- Resident Evil Re:Verse open beta dates announced for April 2021
- The Bus Interview: Building a 1-to-1 ratio Berlin, Germany bus sim
- Microsoft to officially rebrand Xbox Live as Xbox Network
- Pikmin AR kicks off new partnership between Nintendo and Niantic
- Discord reportedly in sale discussions for more than $10 billion
- How to join the GALAHAD 3093 open beta
- iPhone 13 will reportedly launch this September
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
How to become a game designer
GMTK is a fantastic series. You should watch more!
A hidden piece of dialogue
all these years and nobody knew he had this move pic.twitter.com/XBmEfJhjqL— TATSU THE WICKED ✪ (@tatsunical) March 21, 2021
Make sure you say GG even when you lose.
The OG
The original pic.twitter.com/FwnR9hII4M— FABINO (@KinoFabino) March 23, 2021
The original gun.
There's some stuff happening in Australia right now
[being kicked to death by a mule] excuse me i specifically ticked 'no' in the Mule Kick app— Deirdre (@figgled) March 18, 2021
Like, this government needs to get out.
Nina tweets
Men be like “what is ‘no’ but ‘yes’ persevering”— nina oyama (@ninaoyama) March 18, 2021
And we listen.
We might never find out
shit! SHIT!! pic.twitter.com/d6MuYR4ILQ— hunca munca (@spindlypete) March 18, 2021
Critical information behind paywalls.
Is it all good in the hood?
"It's all good in the hood!" I replied cheerfully.— Sir Michael (@Michael1979) January 8, 2015
But deep down, I knew that there were many complex socio-economic problems in the hood.
No, no it is not.
King of the Hill screens
March 18, 2021
This episode is when Hank becomes a substitute teacher for a stint.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 22, 2021