Rocket League and Fortnite's Llama-Rama crossover returns this week New cosmetics are on the way to Rocket League and Fortnite with the return of Llama-Rama

Epic Games made a splash last year when it acquired Psyonix, the developer of Rocket League. One of the first orders of business was to make the game free-to-play, as well as delisting the game from Steam and making it exclusive to EGS. Epic Games then held Llama-Rama, a crossover event between Rocket League and Fortnite to welcome the vehicular soccer game to the Epic family. Now, the two gaming titans are set to collide once more as Llama-Rama will be returning for a second rendition.

Epic Games announced the return of Llama-Rama with a post to the Fortnite website. Starting on March 25 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. PT and running until April 9 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET, Llama-Rama brings new cosmetics and rewards to both Rocket League and Fortnite. There will also be specific in-game events in both games specifically for the event.

In Rocket League, new challenges will allow players to unlock and earn rewards for Fortnite and Rocket League. These challenges include playing matches, scoring goals, getting assists, and winning games. Some of the featured rewards are a DJ Yonder topper (Rocket League), the Battle Ball spray (Fortnite), and the Umbrella Royale wheels (Rocket League).

Fortnite players will be familiar with Party Royale, as it’s become home to all of the in-game events and collaborations. As a part of Llama-Rama, Epic Games will hold a concert for DJ Kaskade, who is featured in Rocket League Season 2.

All of this is to celebrate the kickoff of Rocket League Season 2. With Fortnite and Rocket League being the two most popular titles under the Epic Games banner, it’s likely that this won’t be the last collaboration we see between them.