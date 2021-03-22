iPhone 13 will reportedly launch this September New rumors indicate Apple's iPhone 13 will release this fall.

Last year was a weird one for Apple. Delays caused by the pandemic led to a shift and reshuffling of plans in regards to the tech company’s releases and events. As the pandemic continues to stifle creative processes and cause problems for manufacturers, many had wondered what Apple would have in store for 2021. However, new rumors suggest Apple is on track to release the iPhone 13 later this year.

This story comes by way of MacRumors, as the website recently spoke with Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. Ives currently projects the iPhone 13 to return to the traditional September launch date. Last year’s iPhone 12 didn’t hit shelves until late October. However, Ives does mention that it’s possible the iPhone 13 could once again slip back to an October launch.

“We have gotten more detailed reads from our supply chain checks for iPhone 13 builds with this next iPhone launch coming out of Cupertino in the late September timeframe. From a timing perspective, we believe the current iPhone 13 launch is slated for the third week in September as of now but could push out into early October based on continued product model tweaks.”

While we’ve come to expect a new iPhone out of Apple nearly every year, 2021 was sort of up in the air as a result of the continued problems stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Though Apple never publicly stated it, the pandemic was likely the reason that last year’s iPhone reveal and release didn’t happen until October.

If the iPhone 13 is indeed releasing this year, we can expect an official announcement in September, with a launch date not too far after. For more news and updates on Apple, stick with us right here on Shacknews.