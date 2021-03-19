Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 will change how police spawn & improve driving systems
CD Projekt Red has shed new light on the upcoming 1.2 patch for Cyberpunk 2077.
Following the backlash it received following the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, developer CD Projekt Red vowed to stick with the game, giving it updates in order to address all of the biggest concerns. The first major update to Cyberpunk 2077 is patch 1.2, and is set to arrive in the near future. Ahead of the patch’s release, CD Projekt Red has given insight as to what players can expect to change in the sci-fi RPG.
CD Projekt Red highlighted all of the biggest changes in Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 in a post to its official website. Titled “What’s new in Night City,” this faux news report hits on all of the major issues being addressed in patch 1.2 One of the biggest criticisms was how police responded to player behavior in Cyberpunk 2077. They would often teleport out of nowhere, instantly descending on a player.
In patch 1.2, when a player commits a crime on the streets of Night City, the NCPD will actually take a few moments to arrive on the scene, giving the encounter a more natural feel.There’s also a newly added drone that will appear, which is meant to “create the feeling of the police assessing the situation,” said Patryk, Lead Gameplay Designer and Łukasz, Technical Design Coordinator at CDPR.
In this post, CD Projekt Red shares a few brief videos highlighting the described changes. One of the shared videos showcases the tweaks made to driving in the upcoming patch. Another big criticism of Cyberpunk 2077, CDPR is fine tuning the driving experience in patch 1.2. These changes include new customizable sensitivity settings specifically for driving controls.
Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 was originally scheduled to arrive in February 2021, as illustrated in the content roadmap shared by CD Projekt Red. However, a cyber attack made against the company led to the patch being delayed. For more on Cyberpunk 2077, stick with us here on Shacknews.
When there's very little reason to do so, why would they?
There aren't even any missions where you have to potentially do bad stuff which would get the police on your ass and you have to evade them as you often see in other games with wanted systems. Where the latter half the mission may just be losing the police and getting away safely. The whole wanted system here is entirely secondary to all of the gameplay outside of deliberately targeting civilians and police themselves, which has no real benefit. It's not part of the core gameplay loop, at all. Just a very fringe optional inclusion. They may have wanted more from all these systems, but the game they made was really not built for it in the end, and it would take a huge amount of work to change the core gameplay, like sequel level of programming.
Perhaps expansions, then they would be able to include it in their missions and open world gameplay, but if this minor change is good enough to push out as a "fix" months after release, I would not hold my breath at all for anything more substantial later on.
I'm done with the game so I am not really clamoring for these things. Even when I was playing, after some initial frustration and disappointment with how the open world systems were lacking, it was easy to see how little things like proper police ai and vehicle ai even matter with how the whole entire game and every single mission was were designed. This stuff is all background fluff that doesn't actually factor into the gameplay, probably never did, and never will.
Because the core game isn't really designed for that in the first place?
The only time you even get the police on you is when you go out of your way to injure a civilian. Most of the bad guy sections are cordoned off, there are no stray bullets flying the vast majority of the time, and you really have no reason to gun down harmless people. And without vehicle AI, there are no dynamic chases where shootouts on the go may result in police activity and presence and chases as in other games with these systems. All missions with any vehicle & chase stuff are super scripted. It would take a lot of work to retrofit all of that and make them dynamic and open to random police involvement with some more emergent systems and AI in place.
This update doesn't change the cop behaviors at all from the looks of it, it only changes when and how far away they appear. Which I'm not saying is a bad thing, it's just the absolute bare minimum and doesn't really change how the core systems and AIs all work together, like at all? Which is what most people actually seemed to want on release. Something more involved and substantial from the open world simulations. This will just get rid of future meme clips where you turn around and they're immediately behind you after doing something naughty, which has absolutely no purpose to begin with.
As someone who enjoyed the game despite the flaws, I think the overall feeling was more they won't do it, not that they couldn't do it. They could easily just abandon the game and move on to something else rather than spend a lot of time on fixing it. Or put bandages on everything and call it a day. They lied about so many things before launch that they could easily be lying about fixing everything properly. Gotta remember that redemption stories like No Man's Sky are the exception, not the rule.
You also disliked the Witcher 3 though, right? It really seems like you just don't really enjoy their style of game, even if they executed their vision without massive issues/errors (like what seemed to happen this time around)
Which is cool! Many of my friends tried and didn't really like W3, though I loved it
You have said there would be free DLC for the game in ‘early 2021’, will this be impacted by improvements?
A: We’re still planning on releasing free DLC for the game, just like with The Witcher 3. However, we have decided that our priority is working on the most important fixes and updates. We will be releasing free DLC afterwards — we’ll have more to say about that in the coming months.
https://cdn-l-mkt.cdprojektred.com/image/Cyberpunk2077_Roadmap_updated_preview_EN_nkohcnhwa9tlfglb.
Later this year it sounds like.
source - https://www.cyberpunk.net/en/news/37298/our-commitment
