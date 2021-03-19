New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 will change how police spawn & improve driving systems

CD Projekt Red has shed new light on the upcoming 1.2 patch for Cyberpunk 2077.
Donovan Erskine
20

Following the backlash it received following the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, developer CD Projekt Red vowed to stick with the game, giving it updates in order to address all of the biggest concerns. The first major update to Cyberpunk 2077 is patch 1.2, and is set to arrive in the near future. Ahead of the patch’s release, CD Projekt Red has given insight as to what players can expect to change in the sci-fi RPG.

CD Projekt Red highlighted all of the biggest changes in Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 in a post to its official website. Titled “What’s new in Night City,” this faux news report hits on all of the major issues being addressed in patch 1.2 One of the biggest criticisms was how police responded to player behavior in Cyberpunk 2077. They would often teleport out of nowhere, instantly descending on a player.

In patch 1.2, when a player commits a crime on the streets of Night City, the NCPD will actually take a few moments to arrive on the scene, giving the encounter a more natural feel.There’s also a newly added drone that will appear, which is meant to “create the feeling of the police assessing the situation,” said Patryk, Lead Gameplay Designer and Łukasz, Technical Design Coordinator at CDPR.

In this post, CD Projekt Red shares a few brief videos highlighting the described changes. One of the shared videos showcases the tweaks made to driving in the upcoming patch. Another big criticism of Cyberpunk 2077, CDPR is fine tuning the driving experience in patch 1.2. These changes include new customizable sensitivity settings specifically for driving controls.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 was originally scheduled to arrive in February 2021, as illustrated in the content roadmap shared by CD Projekt Red. However, a cyber attack made against the company led to the patch being delayed. For more on Cyberpunk 2077, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 19, 2021 10:05 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 will change how police spawn & improve driving systems

    • bill crystals mercury mega
      reply
      March 19, 2021 10:14 AM

      It was pretty funny seeing people claim that stuff like this could not be fixed lol

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 19, 2021 10:23 AM

        Look at the video and read the article. Not what I would call fixed, really a small bandage.

        Looks and sounds like just delayed when they spawn out of thin air on foot and added some distance and a drone.. Still not gonna arrive via car or chase you done in one from what I can tell.

        • bill crystals mercury mega
          reply
          March 19, 2021 11:04 AM

          Why would you assume they couldn't get all the way eventually? It's just a totally silly thought to anyone who's worked on software.

          • Downforce legacy 10 years
            reply
            March 19, 2021 12:50 PM

            yes that key word eventually is pretty important. eventually star citizen will come out too.

            • nwillard legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              March 19, 2021 1:29 PM

              I mean it's not such a grand ambition as the whole of Star Citizen, I bet they could do proper police pursuit AI within the year if they wanted to

              • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                March 19, 2021 2:54 PM

                When there's very little reason to do so, why would they?

                There aren't even any missions where you have to potentially do bad stuff which would get the police on your ass and you have to evade them as you often see in other games with wanted systems. Where the latter half the mission may just be losing the police and getting away safely. The whole wanted system here is entirely secondary to all of the gameplay outside of deliberately targeting civilians and police themselves, which has no real benefit. It's not part of the core gameplay loop, at all. Just a very fringe optional inclusion. They may have wanted more from all these systems, but the game they made was really not built for it in the end, and it would take a huge amount of work to change the core gameplay, like sequel level of programming.

                Perhaps expansions, then they would be able to include it in their missions and open world gameplay, but if this minor change is good enough to push out as a "fix" months after release, I would not hold my breath at all for anything more substantial later on.

                I'm done with the game so I am not really clamoring for these things. Even when I was playing, after some initial frustration and disappointment with how the open world systems were lacking, it was easy to see how little things like proper police ai and vehicle ai even matter with how the whole entire game and every single mission was were designed. This stuff is all background fluff that doesn't actually factor into the gameplay, probably never did, and never will.

                • Portax moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  March 19, 2021 3:05 PM

                  I remember reading before they were planning an online mode similar to gta online. That may be their motivating factor now if that’s still in their plans.

          • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            March 19, 2021 2:40 PM

            Because the core game isn't really designed for that in the first place?

            The only time you even get the police on you is when you go out of your way to injure a civilian. Most of the bad guy sections are cordoned off, there are no stray bullets flying the vast majority of the time, and you really have no reason to gun down harmless people. And without vehicle AI, there are no dynamic chases where shootouts on the go may result in police activity and presence and chases as in other games with these systems. All missions with any vehicle & chase stuff are super scripted. It would take a lot of work to retrofit all of that and make them dynamic and open to random police involvement with some more emergent systems and AI in place.

            This update doesn't change the cop behaviors at all from the looks of it, it only changes when and how far away they appear. Which I'm not saying is a bad thing, it's just the absolute bare minimum and doesn't really change how the core systems and AIs all work together, like at all? Which is what most people actually seemed to want on release. Something more involved and substantial from the open world simulations. This will just get rid of future meme clips where you turn around and they're immediately behind you after doing something naughty, which has absolutely no purpose to begin with.

      • Portax moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 19, 2021 11:46 AM

        As someone who enjoyed the game despite the flaws, I think the overall feeling was more they won't do it, not that they couldn't do it. They could easily just abandon the game and move on to something else rather than spend a lot of time on fixing it. Or put bandages on everything and call it a day. They lied about so many things before launch that they could easily be lying about fixing everything properly. Gotta remember that redemption stories like No Man's Sky are the exception, not the rule.

        • Borrowed Ladder
          reply
          March 19, 2021 12:08 PM

          CD Projekt are not really the kind of company to abandon a project like this - especially when they have so much invested in it.

          • Portax moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            March 19, 2021 12:37 PM

            We also didn’t think they would flat out lie about things and release a game that wasn’t anywhere close to being ready, though. I think they’ll eventually fix everything, but I’m not discounting the possibility they might just bandage everything, say it’s “good enough” and move on.

            • Borrowed Ladder
              reply
              March 19, 2021 12:39 PM

              Telling lies will make them money, not abandoning will make them money. They like money I'm sure.

              • Portax moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                March 19, 2021 12:45 PM

                True, I think they were also planning on monetizing an online mode similar to gta online so it’s definitely in their interest to keep working on it if that’s still the plan.

      • ItCameFromTheDesert
        reply
        March 19, 2021 1:46 PM

        No one was claiming the cops couldn't be fixed. But there are far greater, fundamental gameplay issues that I doubt can ever be changed simply due to the domino effect of what else they would affect.

        • ItCameFromTheDesert
          reply
          March 19, 2021 1:55 PM

          Like I think the game will be better, but it'll never be great. I wish that IP went to a far better and bigger studio that could have done it justice.

        • bill crystals mercury mega
          reply
          March 19, 2021 2:01 PM

          Which is just a silly thing to say. The game will never be "fixed" to fit your specific vision of what you want from the game, but the common bugs preventing people from fully enjoying it will be smoothed out.

          • ItCameFromTheDesert
            reply
            March 19, 2021 2:20 PM

            Correct. The game will never be turned from garbage into gold.

            • bill crystals mercury mega
              reply
              March 19, 2021 2:27 PM

              The intensity and dogmatic nature of your opinion is what's so funny to me. The game is clearly not bad, plenty of problems, but it's super fun and does plenty of things right in addition to having plenty of boneheaded flaws. There's so much more to talk about CP77 than "this game is garbage" lol.

            • xsoulbrothax legacy 10 years
              reply
              March 19, 2021 2:31 PM

              You also disliked the Witcher 3 though, right? It really seems like you just don't really enjoy their style of game, even if they executed their vision without massive issues/errors (like what seemed to happen this time around)

              Which is cool! Many of my friends tried and didn't really like W3, though I loved it

            • nwillard legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              March 19, 2021 3:05 PM

              lol garbage? Not a fan of immersive-sims or something?

            • DarkDeus legacy 10 years
              reply
              March 19, 2021 3:09 PM

              One of the best games I've ever played. Atmosphere counts for a lot with me though so I doubt you'll understand.

    • baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 19, 2021 10:21 AM

      Police spawning was obviously a huge problem, but the other ones never really happened to me. I take a bike everywhere though.

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 19, 2021 10:59 AM

        Yeah that was my only real beef with the game. Amazed it made it into the final game after 8 years of development or whatever.

    • GBurke59 mercury mega
      reply
      March 19, 2021 11:19 AM

      Better late than never

    • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 19, 2021 11:20 AM

      I like how they try to frame it as if it were intentional that their police spawn out of thin air right in front of you at the drop of a hat.

    • m0nkz legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 19, 2021 11:56 AM

      I've purposely put off finishing this game until the "Next Gen" patch comes out. I liked what I played, but it definitely had a lot of issues.

    • ItCameFromTheDesert
      reply
      March 19, 2021 12:34 PM

      Lol

    • sergeon legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 19, 2021 12:40 PM

      I still am playing this game and I am enjoying it!

      • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 19, 2021 12:42 PM

        Shhhhh quiet fool. We're not supposed to like it.

        • sergeon legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          March 19, 2021 12:47 PM

          Oh course it isn't a perfect game - I still see pretty immersion breaking bugs. But I like the setting, different gameplay options (stealth, weapons, quick hacks, etc.), and man it is pretty with ray tracing!

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 19, 2021 1:08 PM

        Yep, I'm excited for my second play through. Prob waiting on DLC 1 to come out first - didn't they say April or something similar?

      • nwillard legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 19, 2021 1:31 PM

        My game is on ice for a lot more patches but it IS kinda exactly what I hoped it would be-- a beautiful marriage of immersive-sims in a Fallout-like open world

      • AlvinKlein legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 19, 2021 2:22 PM

        Yeah, me too. But I've cut down lately because I'm waiting for this patch. I have crash issues that the last few patches haven't fixed.

      • breadsticks legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 19, 2021 3:10 PM

        3 runs, about 200-250 hours total. Loved it.

    • jinglebro
      reply
      March 19, 2021 12:47 PM

      The police are fine. I know every single time I commit a crime IRL, I turn around and cops warp in out of nowhere and start shooting at me.

      • Downforce legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 19, 2021 12:53 PM

        you forgot the drones. it's full tilt matrix grade sentinel accuracy out of nowhere. BOOM DRONES

      • Blackdawgg legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 19, 2021 1:16 PM

        I wish I could just walk 50 ft around the corner and have them forget about what I did IRL tho.

    • senor135 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 19, 2021 2:50 PM

      would love to see it

