Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 delayed due to recent CD Projekt cyber attack

The recent cyber attack and ransom of various CD Projekt materials has reportedly put the team behind on getting Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 out the door on time.
TJ Denzer
7

The recent hack into CD Projekt’s network infrastructure apparently did a little bit more damage than just stealing various materials from the company. It also apparently set the development team on Cyberpunk 2077 back a bit as the company circled the wagons against further invasion and damage to its network. Recently, the Cyberpunk 2077 team revealed that its upcoming Patch 1.2 will not be ready as scheduled due to issues related to the cyber attack.

CD Projekt RED announced the delay for Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 via the game’s Twitter on February 24, 2021. According to the announcement, the cyber attack on CD Projekt had an effect on the game’s development, disrupting the development team’s schedule shared in the recent Cyberpunk 2077 roadmap. The attack in which hackers claimed to have stolen Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, and further CDPR source code and company materials was met with a staunch refusal to pay a ransom by CD Projekt, alongside an announced effort to strengthen its network security. The patch is now slated for a late March 2021 release.

Despite delays, CD Projekt RED claims Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 is set to be one of the largest patches for the game so far, aimed at implementing “numerous overall quality improvements and fixes” within the game. Though the delay is a shame, CDPR seems set on the fact that it’s the right call in order to ensure that the upcoming update to the game is well worth the time of players who want to see Cyberpunk 2077 improve and become a better game. Though many have likely made up their minds on the matter at this point, Cyberpunk 2077’s vast and varied world still holds promise that can be delivered with the developer’s continued time and effort going into its improvement.

Stay tuned to Shacknews as we await further details and updates on a patch release date and notes for Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 24, 2021 8:40 AM

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 24, 2021 8:38 AM

      • Zolneirz legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 24, 2021 8:42 AM

        i expected that much.

        I shelved Cp2077 until some significant changes.

    • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 24, 2021 8:44 AM

      What are the chances that the "hack" is just a cover story for them to buy more time on delivering lackluster patches?

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 24, 2021 8:46 AM

        0

      • WombatFromHell legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 24, 2021 9:46 AM

        The chances? Non-zero, I'd say. They're taking advantage of it, for sure. I can't say that I blame them though. They clearly have operational security problems internally that need fixing.

      • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 24, 2021 10:00 AM

        do you really think that's a possibility? like, in your heart of hearts, does that seem like a reasonable thing for a publicly traded company to do?

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 24, 2021 10:25 AM

        lol, no

      • Safe For Work
        reply
        February 24, 2021 10:29 AM

        Absolutely 100%

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 24, 2021 11:09 AM

        Damn, the hackers stole our patch! We were so close too, darn.

      • SolrFlare legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 24, 2021 11:14 AM

        They rootkitted and encrypted their machines when the hack happened. They had full back ups but after an attack like that you have to purge and check everything before you can continue work. It definitely caused delays.

        To second half of March delays? Maybe not but since they have a delay anyway, might as well take advantage of it to do more work

      • dkrulz legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 24, 2021 11:27 AM

        Do they really need to manufacture something like this for a patch release? lol. QAnon gaming news.

      • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 24, 2021 11:40 AM

        I think it'd be way less embarrassing just to say the patch was running late than admit to being hacked

      • ItCameFromTheDesert
        reply
        February 24, 2021 11:56 AM

        I think the hack is real. I don't believe it's the reason the patch is delayed.

      • mobab legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 24, 2021 11:58 AM

        Aren't they a public company? You'd see the lost.

    • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 24, 2021 11:17 AM

      ha, was reading rumors of this and it be true!

    • ItCameFromTheDesert
      reply
      February 24, 2021 11:55 AM

      Sure it is

