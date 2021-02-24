Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 delayed due to recent CD Projekt cyber attack The recent cyber attack and ransom of various CD Projekt materials has reportedly put the team behind on getting Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 out the door on time.

The recent hack into CD Projekt’s network infrastructure apparently did a little bit more damage than just stealing various materials from the company. It also apparently set the development team on Cyberpunk 2077 back a bit as the company circled the wagons against further invasion and damage to its network. Recently, the Cyberpunk 2077 team revealed that its upcoming Patch 1.2 will not be ready as scheduled due to issues related to the cyber attack.

CD Projekt RED announced the delay for Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 via the game’s Twitter on February 24, 2021. According to the announcement, the cyber attack on CD Projekt had an effect on the game’s development, disrupting the development team’s schedule shared in the recent Cyberpunk 2077 roadmap. The attack in which hackers claimed to have stolen Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, and further CDPR source code and company materials was met with a staunch refusal to pay a ransom by CD Projekt, alongside an announced effort to strengthen its network security. The patch is now slated for a late March 2021 release.

Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March. 2/3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

Despite delays, CD Projekt RED claims Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 is set to be one of the largest patches for the game so far, aimed at implementing “numerous overall quality improvements and fixes” within the game. Though the delay is a shame, CDPR seems set on the fact that it’s the right call in order to ensure that the upcoming update to the game is well worth the time of players who want to see Cyberpunk 2077 improve and become a better game. Though many have likely made up their minds on the matter at this point, Cyberpunk 2077’s vast and varied world still holds promise that can be delivered with the developer’s continued time and effort going into its improvement.

Stay tuned to Shacknews as we await further details and updates on a patch release date and notes for Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2.