Square Enix Presents will reveal new Life is Strange next week Square Enix has a lot of news to deliver and the publisher will do so in a direct video presentation set to air next Thursday.

Publishers are increasingly turning to direct video presentations in an effort to show off their latest games to the public. Square Enix is the latest to jump aboard that train, announcing a show called Square Enix Presents, which is set to air next Thursday. The team at Square is already giving people a good reason to tune in, promising the reveal of a new entry in the Life is Strange series.

There are already a few details to report on this big Life is Strange reveal. Square notes that it will be a new entry in the series and center around an all-new protagonist, who will have a new power. While Thursday's announcement promises more from Life is Strange, it should be noted that a developer is not listed. It's unlikely to be Dontnod Entertainment, as they've recently decided to venture into self-published projects. While Dontnod is exploring new projects like December's Twin Mirror, Square Enix holds the rights to Life is Strange. That could mean that Life is Strange: Before the Storm developer Deck Nine Games may return to the series, especially as the studio extended its partnership with Square Enix back in 2018. We'll know for certain next Thursday.

However, that's not all that Square Enix plans to show off during next Thursday's Square Enix Presents. The next few weeks are shaping up to be huge for the publisher with Outriders set to release on April 1, Balan Wonderworld releasing on March 26, and Marvel's Avengers set to get the Hawkeye DLC (Clint Barton, not Kate Bishop) and its next-gen console update next Thursday. All three games will be featured to some degree during Square Enix Presents. Viewers can also expect to see more on the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider, Just Cause Mobile, unnamed games from Taito, and the reveal of a new mobile game from Square Enix Montreal.

Square Enix Presents will last roughly 40 minutes. It will air on the Square Enix Twitch and YouTube channels on Thursday, November 18 at 10AM PT. We'll look to cover the whole thing here at Shacknews, so be sure to come back for the latest news. If you want something to read about the Life is Strange series in the meantime, why not check out our long read feature on the Life is Strange series?