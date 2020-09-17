Balan Wonderworld reveals a March 2021 release date and co-op gameplay The latest Nintendo Direct Mini showed off a number of new details for Balan Wonderworld, including co-op gameplay and a March 2021 launch date.

Balan Wonderworld is looking interesting to say the least. A collaborative effort between Square Enix and the creative mind of former Sega veteran Yuji Naka, Balan Wonderworld brings players into a theatrical world of imagination and power. We got a new look at the game recently, and this time it showed off new details such as co-op gameplay. We also got an official release date in Spring 2021.

The latest reveal of Balan Wonderworld appeared during the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase presentation on September 17, 2020. There was some retreading of things we’d seen when the game was first introduced during the Xbox Series X Games Showcase, such as the inclusion of 80 costumes with unique abilities attached to each one. But there was some interesting new details as well. For one, the game got a launch date of March 26, 2021 for Switch, PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, and PC. For two, we got the reveal of co-op gameplay that will us to team up with a friend and combine abilities across the game’s many levels.

Ever since we learned this was a product of former Sega programmer Yuji Naka, it has made perfect sense. Balan Wonderworld’s artistic design has a definite style about it that reminds of Nights into Dreams from the Sega Saturn, on which Naka played a major role as a programmer and producer. That combined with the talents of the devs at Square Enix has us believing Balan Wonderworld will be a wonderful and lighthearted platforming adventure. The inclusion of the many costumes and abilities attached them also sounds like it will make for some fun exploration.

With Balan Wonderworld set for a launch on March 26, 2021, it’s looking like a fun time ahead. Stay tuned for further details on co-op, costumes, abilities, and more as we get closer to the launch of the game next year.